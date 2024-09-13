Alkermes Announces Launch of 7th Annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® Program

— Competitive Grant Program to Offer Individual Grants of Up to $100,000 per Project —

— Application Period to Run From Sept. 20, 2024 Through Nov. 30, 2024 —

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will begin accepting applications for its annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Now in its seventh year, this competitive grant program is designed to support the next generation of researchers working on the front lines to advance our understanding of diseases in the field of neuroscience. The program will offer grants to early-career investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing research related to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. The application period will run through Nov. 30, 2024.

"The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program is one example of our commitment to the pursuit of great science in the field of neuroscience. With 25 awards presented since 2018, we are proud of the impact that the Pathways program has made to support early-career researchers dedicated to advancing our shared understanding of complex psychiatric conditions, some of whom have received grants from the NIH based, in part, on their Pathways-funded research," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Alkermes.

The 7th annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program will offer grants in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s, or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are current post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research institution within the United States. Applicants will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, and behavioral science from academic research centers.

The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program began in 2018 and has since provided approximately $2.5 million in funding to 25 researchers across the United States. To date, research funded by the Pathways program has resulted in multiple journal publications, oral presentations and posters. Award recipients have undertaken important, mentor-supported research to help advance the field of neuroscience. For more information on the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply for the 7th annual edition of the program, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc. The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards logo is a service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

