Alkermes Announces Agreement with Sarissa Capital

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Sarissa Capital Management LP ("Sarissa Capital"), a beneficial owner of approximately 5% of the company's outstanding ordinary shares, pursuant to which Sarissa Capital has the right to designate a director to the company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

This agreement follows constructive dialogue between the parties related to the company's strategic priorities and ongoing Board refreshment efforts. Alkermes initiated a robust board refreshment program two years ago and has since added four new independent directors to the Board. This agreement with Sarissa Capital is a continuation of those efforts.

"We view our Board as one of Alkermes' strategic assets. We value the opinions and input of Sarissa Capital and our other shareholders in identifying qualifications for new directors to help advance our business strategy to create shareholder value," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alkermes. "Our considerable and thoughtful board refreshment efforts over the last two years demonstrate our commitment to maintaining a strong, independent board with expertise and skills to develop and support our strategic priorities."

Alex Denner, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Sarissa Capital, stated, "Alkermes has attractive and underappreciated assets that can drive meaningful value creation. We look forward to working with the Board to focus on optimal capital allocation and operational excellence and to create shareholder value."

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

