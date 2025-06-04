Alkegen Enters Full Production of EV Battery Fire Protection Aerogels

World's Largest Supplier of Cell Spacers Delivering OEMs a Full Portfolio of Advanced Thermal Solutions

IRVING, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkegen, a world leading supplier of cell spacers, today announced the full-scale commercial production of its proprietary fiber-enhanced aerogel insulation for electric vehicle (EV) battery fire protection.

This launch marks Alkegen's strategic product portfolio expansion for the EV market, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of advanced thermal and electrical insulation materials for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With the addition of aerogels to its offering, Alkegen now provides OEMs with end-to-end insulation solutions optimized for performance, design flexibility, and scalable production.

"We've taken a platform that's already proven itself in the industrial space and scaled it for one of the fastest-growing markets in the world—EV battery safety," said Alkegen CEO John Dandolph. "Automakers no longer have to rely on a single supplier in North America for this mission-critical solution."

At the heart of this expansion is AlkeGel™, Alkegen's next-generation, high performance fiber-aerogel composite, engineered to meet OEM demand for ultra-thin, safe, and easy-to-install thermal runaway protection for lithium-ion battery systems. Unlike traditional aerogels, AlkeGel™ is low-dust, eliminating the need for full encapsulation and allowing for simpler and more cost-effective part designs that integrate more easily into space-constrained EV battery packs.

"Automakers need reliable, scalable partners. With AlkeGel™, they now have a superior choice," said Chad Cannan, Alkegen's Chief Technology Officer. "AlkeGel™ has proven to be significantly less dusty than traditional aerogel insulations—making it easier to convert, safer to handle, and more adaptable to complex part geometries."

With the addition of aerogels, Alkegen builds on its leadership in cell spacer technology to offer a full insulation portfolio — including wraps and thermal barriers — giving EV manufacturers the flexibility to match material to application.

"The EV industry has been waiting for a credible second source of battery fire protection aerogel insulation in North America," said Marty Melhorn, President, Battery Pack and Advanced Mobility. "AlkeGel™ is here. We're manufacturing at scale—and we're just getting started."

Key Highlights:

Full commercial production of AlkeGel™ for EV battery anti thermal propagation materials





Low-dust design simplifies handling, eliminates need for encapsulation, and reduces integration time





Global footprint with strategic manufacturing locations in North America and Europe





and Complete insulation portfolio for EV platforms, including cell compression pads, wraps, and thermal barriers

By empowering OEMs with more options and greater design freedom, Alkegen is helping reshape the future of EV safety, performance, and innovation.

To learn more about AlkeGel™, visit www.alkegel.com

For more information about Alkegen, visit www.alkegen.com

About Alkegen

Alkegen creates high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation, among many others. Employing a vertically integrated approach across our broad array of technology platforms, Alkegen is committed to achieving energy efficiency, pollution reduction, and enhanced safety for individuals, structures, and equipment. Our overarching mission is to help the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before. Alkegen has 60+ manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 7,500+ employees globally. More information is available at www.alkegen.com.

