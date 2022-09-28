AliveCor joins forces with Dignio to streamline the transfer of personal electrocardiogram data between patient and clinician

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leading innovator in personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced a new integration partnership with health tech specialist Dignio. The partnership combines AliveCor's KardiaMobile®, a NICE-recommended personal ECG device, with the MyDignio smartphone app to facilitate the seamless transmission of cardiac arrhythmia data between patients and clinicians.

Atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common form of arrhythmia,[i] is a leading cause of AF-related stroke.[ii] Almost half of the 1.3 million people in the UK living with AF are undiagnosed,[iii] [iv] leaving them at risk of suffering the life-changing, and often devastating, consequences of this serious form of stroke.[v] Patients with AF admitted to hospital for ECG monitoring can require multiple appointments, placing unnecessary pressure on over-stretched NHS services. Remote heart rhythm monitoring can play an important role in the early detection and prevention of AF.

AliveCor and Dignio have collaborated on a ground-breaking digital partnership with University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust to create one of the UK's first virtual wards for patients with AF. Using KardiaMobile, patients were able to be remotely managed for cardiac care services and recover in their own homes, whilst being monitored by specialist clinicians through the MyDignio app, a connected care solution. The app connects to several devices, including blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters, and now it also connects to KardiaMobile. The method for transferring remotely recorded ECG data between patients and clinicians can be challenging. By making the transfer of data simpler and faster, utilising AliveCor's CE approved Software Development Kit (SDK), the partnership demonstrates the potential of technology integration on both streamlining healthcare services and improving the overall patient experience.

Sean Warren, Business Director UKI at AliveCor said, "Collaborating with like-minded partners such as Dignio and seamlessly integrating data via AliveCor's SDK solution, brings patients and clinicians closer together, enabling people to take charge of their own health with the best technology available. We welcome the opportunity to work with organisations with values aligned to ours – to save lives and transform cardiology by delivering intelligent, highly-personalised heart data to clinicians and patients anytime, anywhere."

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. The KardiaMobile system can detect up to six common arrhythmias, including Atrial Fibrillation. KardiaTM is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

About Dignio

Dignio UK is part of a Norwegian based company that provides tried and trusted technology. It specialises in connected care solutions and has been successful in other health areas in several parts of the UK. Its 'My Dignio' and 'Dignio Care' smartphone and tablet apps connect directly to its 'Dignio Prevent' data platform, which is used by clinicians to assess patients remotely in real-time.

SOURCE AliveCor