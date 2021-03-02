Alimentiv Announces Acquisition of McDougall Scientific Ltd.

LONDON, ON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentiv Health Trust, the parent company of Alimentiv, Inc. (formerly Robarts Clinical Trials), a specialized global gastrointestinal (GI) contract research organization (CRO), announced today the acquisition of McDougall Scientific Ltd. a niche CRO specializing in statistical analysis, top-tier data management, reporting, and clinical trial design.

The acquisition of McDougall Scientific delivers on the purpose of the Alimentiv Health Trust to build enduring organizations that prioritize investment in Health Research. "McDougall Scientific has for 35 years prioritized excellence in science through delivery of high quality statistical and data management services. We are thrilled to invite the McDougall organization into the Alimentiv family of companies and are eager to leverage our complementary capabilities to provide an enhanced level of services to our sponsors," said Jeff Smith, CEO, Alimentiv.

John Amrhein, Vice President of McDougall Scientific who will assume additional responsibilities as Managing Director following the acquisition said, "The expertise of Alimentiv and McDougall Scientific are well aligned to enhance both the scope and depth of service offerings to the clients of both companies. Our shared values, emphasis on quality, and complementary corporate culture inspired this acquisition that will facilitate synergistic growth and expansion of services."

Janet McDougall, Founder, McDougall Scientific, will retire following more than 35 years of operating McDougall Scientific. Janet will stay on as a consultant through the transition and offers the following: "McDougall Scientific has earned a reputation as an experienced CRO with a commitment to continually raising the standards of our industry. Valuable insights, timely, accurate data, and analytics leading to expedited time-to-market and lower development costs are the foundation of the work we do."

Alimentiv and McDougall Scientific have core expertise in clinical trial design and statistical analysis. The combined strength of the organizations will provide benefits that include:

Study design and statistical consulting services

Data standards (CDISC), data conversion (SDTM/ADaM), and data visualization services

Observational, registry, real-world evidence study designs, and analyses

Technology solutions for small biotech and virtual organizations including EDC, IRT, and ComplyDocs (McDougall's proprietary eTMF system)

Both companies are proud of their Canadian roots and support the continued growth of jobs in Canada and globally. Combined the companies have offices in London, ON; Toronto, ON; San Diego, USA; and Amsterdam, the Netherlands serving customers worldwide.

Looking forward we expect to see strong continued growth in the global biostatistics market and are excited about the benefits this acquisition brings and the opportunity we have to continue to prioritize our vision of building a leading clinical drug development CRO that through investment in academic research and delivery of clinical services accelerates drug discovery for our sponsors," said Smith.

