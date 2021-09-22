Alight Welcomes Social Innovator, Jocelyn Wyatt, As New CEO

Wyatt Takes the Helm of Global Humanitarian Organization Ushering in New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , is pleased to announce Jocelyn Wyatt as the newly appointed CEO. Having served as the CEO of IDEO.org for the past 10 years, Wyatt will officially take the helm of Alight on December 15, 2021, where she will lead more than 3,500 team members globally.

Wyatt's vast experience in strategic development on an international scale is intrinsically human-centered and is symbiotic with the work that Alight does in more than 20 countries to create dignified spaces and human-worthy services for more than 3.5M refugees and displaced people each year.

True to Alight's core mission, the organization's CEO search process was steeped in listening and collaborating with team members from around the world who contributed their input and insight to build the framework of Alight's search. After several months of careful consideration and conversations with dozens of highly qualified applicants, Wyatt emerged as the most well rounded and best suited leader for the organization.

"We are exceptionally pleased to welcome such an accomplished creative strategist and highly esteemed member of the international NGO community," says Maureen Reed, Chair, Alight Board of Directors. "An empathetic and experienced global leader, Jocelyn deeply understands Alight and its mission to build a meaningful life for and with displaced people, and to unleash abundance in every person with whom we work. We are honored to have her join our efforts as the lead to our organization."

Wyatt comes to Alight from her current position as Co-founder and CEO of IDEO.org, a global design studio partnering with NGOs to design products and services that create a more just and inclusive world. During her time there, she spearheaded collaborations with DFID (The UK's Department for International Development), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, PSI (formerly Population Services International), and many other organizations with broad global reach, including Alight. Over the last decade, Wyatt helped to shape some of Alight's most impactful and groundbreaking initiatives, such as: the I Am A Star campaign , Asili , Kuja Kuja , The Color Movement , In Our Hands, and Becoming Alight .

"With 82 million refugees and displaced people worldwide, the opportunity to co-create new solutions with communities is more critical today than ever before," states incoming CEO Wyatt. "Alight strives to rethink the status quo, and help transform the narrative of the world's displaced by including diverse and varied voices within the organization."

As one of her first priorities, Wyatt is embarking upon a global listening tour of Alight and its affiliate organizations, with the intent to invite everyone she can to the table to talk, listen and learn together.

To learn more about Alight's transformative work and the network of people they serve, please visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work.

