PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alif Semiconductor, the leading supplier of scalable, power efficient microcontroller solutions with integrated AI acceleration, today announced it will support the ExecuTorch framework that was recently introduced by PyTorch. ExecuTorch enables on-device inference capabilities across mobile and edge devices and will provide users of Alif's Ensemble® and Balletto™ devices with an even more seamless path to design, optimize, train, and deploy machine learning models directly on endpoint devices. The integration will allow data and decisions to be processed immediately on-device, which enables privacy-aware personalization, reduces power consumption, and significantly increases the flexibility of on-device AI use-cases.

Alif Semiconductor will integrate ExecuTorch to significantly expand embedded capabilities of Endpoint-AI applications

"Since we launched our Ensemble family of AI-Enabled MCUs into the market three years ago, we have seen a tremendous level of interest in transitioning machine learning closer to the source of the data," commented Reza Kazerounian, president and co-founder at Alif Semiconductor. "ExecuTorch will significantly broaden the use cases that can be realized by this transition, and Alif is very excited to collaborate with PyTorch on bringing this to microcontroller devices."

Alif is also collaborating with Arm on bringing support for hardware acceleration of transformer-based models for the first time to microcontroller devices, which will enable a frictionless path for language models and other advanced use-cases to be deployed to edge devices using ExecuTorch.

The AI-enabled Ensemble MCUs and fusion processors from Alif Semiconductor are fully mass production qualified. To request evaluation boards or device samples, please contact Alif Semiconductor.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533622/ALIF_Semiconductor_Executorch.jpg