AliExpress to Showcase Creations of Global Designer Brands at Milan Fashion Week

The presence at the Milan Fashion Week marks AliExpress' focus on the fashion industry

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace of Alibaba Group, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Milan Fashion Week with a catwalk event and an exhibition to present the collections of several designer brands to a global audience, through its digital platform that reaches consumers in 220 countries and regions.

The event, named "Starry Night", will feature a number of Italian fashion brands and a Chinese brand, Mishow.

The presence at the Milan Fashion Week reflects AliExpress' interest in the fashion industry, which sees as a category with great potential. Earlier this year, the platform opened registration to merchants and SMEs in four pilot countries outside of China: Italy, Spain, Turkey and Russia, allowing them to sell locally and cross border in eligible markets, where consumers are now able to enjoy a wider range of products and follow the latest fashion trends from iconic markets worldwide, including Italy.

AliExpress is now bringing new ideas and energy to one of world's top fashion weeks, and has launched an online competition campaign "Take Me to Milan" that has already seen thousands of AliExpress fans from different countries taking part. More than 50 of them will be chosen to attend the show in Milan and enjoy a unique experience. AliExpress will also connect the brands with consumers through its live streaming tool "buy while watching".

The exhibition will give visibility to a dozen AliExpress fashion sellers, including Mishow, with their latest designs, as well as feature a "magic mirror", an augmented-reality-powered digital screen offered by Alibaba that lets shoppers virtually try on clothes and cosmetics.

Wang Mingqiang, General Manager of AliExpress, said, "We are honored to participate in Milan Fashion Week. AliExpress is dedicated to becoming a platform for lifestyle, innovation and latest trends. We want to use this opportunity to reinforce our commitment to bringing more quality products and a unique, fun experience to consumers."

Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, said, "We are very excited to have AliExpress to be part of our program. This is the first time Milan Fashion Week works with a global ecommerce platform. We hope it will bring new ideas and spirit to us and provide a new business opportunity for fashion industry not just in Italy but worldwide."

The show will take place at Salone Dei Tessuti the night of September 20 followed by an invite-only cocktail party, during which AliExpress will unveil its 2020 fashion trends report.

About AliExpress:

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global retail marketplace that enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors primarily in China and is dedicated to becoming a platform for worldwide merchants to sell locally and globally. AliExpress operates in multiple languages including English, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French.

