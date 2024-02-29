AliExpress Marks Choice Anniversary with Deals and New Ambassadors

SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Choice initiative and the related Choice Day sale with an unprecedented five-day promotional event—the longest of its kind in the platform's history. Offering discounts of up to 60% on a select range of items, the event is crafted to deliver a shopping experience that honors the diversity of its customer base.

The sale is set to begin precisely at midnight on March 1, aligning with the local time zones of AliExpress' key markets including Brazil, France, Mexico, the Middle Eastern region, Poland, South Korea, Spain, the UK and the US. Customers within these regions will have the opportunity to enjoy a highly anticipated and personalized shopping celebration, with tailored offerings rolled out as the sale goes live in each locale.

Unveiling GCC Brand Ambassadors

In an exciting development, AliExpress proudly introduces athletes Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan as its new brand ambassadors representing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The appointment highlights AliExpress' focus on connecting with its diverse customer base in strategic markets.

To mark this significant announcement, AliExpress will extend an exclusive offer to its users ordering from Saudi Arabia during the Choice Day sale. Shoppers who make purchases of over US$200 on the event page in a single day stand a chance to secure a jersey with a digital signature from one of the brand ambassadors. Limited to only 30 jerseys each day, these exclusive editions are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. This distinct promotion exemplifies AliExpress' commitment to offering its customers unique and exciting experiences.

Enticing Offers Across the Globe

As the promotion unfolds, customers from various regions will enjoy a host of benefits. Tiered discount codes will allow savings of up to US$50, and free shipping will be available in over 50 markets for orders meeting minimum spend requirements. Shoppers in areas such as Japan, Mexico, the UAE and the US will benefit from free shipping on orders over US$10, while consumers in France, Germany and Spain, among other European markets, will enjoy similar perks with a €10 threshold. In South Korea, free shipping kicks in at ₩5000, and in Brazil, at R$60.

Supporting free returns in 15 markets such as Australia and Poland, AliExpress endeavors to provide a worry-free shopping experience and reinforce the customer's right with a straightforward return process. Additionally, in select regions such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, the Choice service provides delivery within as little as five days, catering to consumers' need for speed and reliability.

Surging Popularity and Order Growth

Introduced in March 2023, the Choice service has been pivotal to AliExpress' rapid growth, reinventing the cross-border shopping experience with free shipping, free returns and swift-delivery commitments. The appeal of Choice has significantly bolstered AliExpress' popularity among global consumers.

In Spain, for example, AliExpress captured the position of the second most-visited e-commerce site in December 2023, according to statistics from Club Ecommerce and EGI Group. AliExpress' monthly active user base in South Korea soared to 7 million in November 2023, almost doubling on a year-over-year basis, as reported by mobile analytics firm WiseApp.

On the corporate front, Alibaba Group Holding Limited's financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 disclosed a remarkable 60% surge in AliExpress' order volume. This boost has contributed to a 44% year-over-year increase in revenue for Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, consistently exceeding market forecasts for six straight quarters.

As it commemorates the Choice service's first anniversary, AliExpress extends an invitation to consumers worldwide to revel in a celebration of discounts and exclusive promotions, all crafted to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351026/4568542/logo.jpg