AliExpress Kicks Off Anniversary Sales Festival with Promotion Discounts Exceeding 2022 Black Friday Promotion

Alongside major savings, AliExpress Choice continues to provide elevated customers experiences during the week long shopping event

HANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace part of Alibaba Group, today announced its anniversary sales festival to commemorate the launch of its new "AliExpress Choice" platform. AliExpress Choice is a curation of the best value products the platform has to offer, coupled with free shipping, free returns and delivery guarantees in some selected markets.

"2023 marks a new milestone for AliExpress, the ability to offer our customers an enhanced e-commerce experience with the launch of AliExpress Choice. We are excited to reward our customers during the AliExpress anniversary by hosting one of our biggest sales festivals of 2023," said Jason Liu, General Manager of AliExpress International Markets.

AliExpress Anniversary Sale Festival Starts Today

Starting from 20 to 26 March 2023, the AliExpress anniversary sales festival is one of the platform's most extensive discount events of the year, with reductions set to surpass Black Friday. AliExpress customers can enjoy an average discount of 30% off for selected products, alongside flash sales starting from as little as USD0.99. Moreover, millions of products are eligible for single-item free shipping for selected countries including the UK, Russia, Spain, France, Korea and Germany.

Customized Shopping Opportunities and Shoppertainment Moments for AliExpress Customers

In addition to offering a more curated product selection via AliExpress Choice, AliExpress customized themed shopping pages and promotions to make customers experience in different markets even more enjoyable and relevant. In Europe, AliExpress works with local top influencers and celebrities to promote sales in Spain and France, with sale products starting at just 0.99 euros which include electric nail polishers, Bluetooth headsets and car chargers.

In South Korea, AliExpress will customize a themed shopping page of 5-day delivery for Korean consumers with a 3–5-day delivery guarantee, as well as celebrating the announcement of AliExpress' South Korea brand ambassador Don Lee, by offering further promotions of up to 15% off.

In addition, GoGoMatch, the in-app game that gained popularity during the last 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, recently launched an upgraded version in various countries. During the AliExpress anniversary, even more prizes will be distributed to customers from up to USD 1 million prize pool, including a total of 450,000 coupons.

Users can earn points by checking in every day or eliminating chess pieces in GoGo Match. The points obtained can be exchanged for benefits such as coupons, AliExpress coins and products with 99% off during March 20-26, 2023. In addition, South Korean customers will be the first to experience a new game, Real Farm, which offers customers chances to redeem rewards with USD 0.01.

A More Seamless Shopping Experience at AliExpress Choice

The newly-launched AliExpress Choice focuses on higher discounts for quality products and an overall elevated shopping experience. Products in the AliExpress Choice section will be eligible for free shipping in most regions for a single item or any three selected items. With over 15 countries including Spain and France enjoying free returns on all Choice products and nearly 20 countries including Germany and Switzerland being offered a delivery guarantee (with South Korean expecting as fast as a 3-day delivery window) shopping on AliExpress has never been more timely or convenient.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global marketplace serving consumers from around the world and enabling them to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is a business of Alibaba Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198977/AliExpress_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AliExpress