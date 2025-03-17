AliExpress Celebrates 15 Years of Affordability, Innovation, and Customer Satisfaction

AliExpress' continued growth fuelled by renewed commitment to value for money, greater selection, convenience and an enhanced shopping experience for consumers.

Shopping trends reveal Brits spend more on sports, home décor and consumer electronics

Average global delivery times have reduced by 50% in the past two years

Anniversary Sale goes live from 17th March offering deals and discounts

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress , an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, celebrates its 15th anniversary this month with a renewed commitment to affordability, innovation, customer satisfaction and an enhanced shopping experience for consumers.

Celebrating 15 Years of Global E-commerce Success

Photo credit: Pexels

Since its launch in 2010, AliExpress has experienced remarkable growth, transforming the global e-commerce landscape by offering millions of products across diverse categories, improving logistics, and enhancing the customer experience through personalisation and new innovative shopping features. Today, the platform reaches more than 200 countries and regions and over 150 million consumers worldwide. In more recent years, AliExpress has made significant investment in Europe, with a focus on enriching product offerings and diversifying business models to meet the needs of local consumers.

2025 Consumer Trends

AliExpress data reveals that UK shoppers have a strong interest in categories such as kitchen gadgets, lighting, consumer electronics, beauty accessories, fashion & accessories, home storage and textiles, DIY and pet products. Over the years, consumers have turned to AliExpress for these categories, which represent the most sales by order volume among the top products sold on the platform. Burgeoning categories like sports & entertainment and home & garden indicate that Brits have a strong passion for fitness and sports and are prioritising improving their living space. Additionally, Brits are turning to AliExpress to care for their pets – the platform saw big demand for pet beds and toys, especially smart pet interactive toys.

Reflecting on 15 Years of Growth

Over the past 15 years, e-commerce has transformed the global retail landscape, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviour, and improved logistics networks.

AliExpress has played a crucial role in shaping this evolution offering a vast selection of affordable and high-quality products, setting new standards for convenience, accessibility, and customer engagement, redefining how consumers shop online.

Some notable milestones include:

2013

The platform's registered user base reached more than 200 countries and regions.

2017

The number of global buyers exceeded 100 million; a local team in Europe was established.

2023

AliExpress launched "Choice", which offers consumers a curation of great-value products, as well as enhanced services such as free shipping, free returns and delivery guarantees. "Choice" is currently available to users in more than 50 markets including the UK.

Launched the "fastest" edition in the history of global 11.11 Shopping Festival in terms of delivery efficiency – shortened cross-border delivery to as fast as five working days in several markets including the UK.

Launched AliExpress Choice in March, offering free shipping, free returns and delivery guarantees on a curated selection of great-value products.

2024

Launched livestream shopping into the UK via the It Girls by AliExpress campaign featuring

Launched Big Save, offering leading-edge technology products and high-quality household products at great prices.

Launched a new interactive feature, "Shake & Win". Shoppers can participate for a chance to win prizes and coupons by simply shaking their mobile devices within the AliExpress app.

Became the official e-commerce partner to UEFA Euro 2024 and launched global campaign with David Beckham .

and launched global campaign with . As sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, AliExpress launched its "Find Your Sport" campaign, to illustrate the spirit of sport and its ability to bring people together to create connections, shared experiences and memories.

"For 15 years, AliExpress has been committed to making online shopping more affordable, accessible, and enjoyable for millions of consumers worldwide. As we celebrate this milestone, we continue to invest resources and efforts in providing incredible value, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With up to 80% off a wide range of products, fantastic daily prizes through Shake & win and cashback offers, we invite shoppers to join the celebration and discover the best of AliExpress," says Bonnie Zhao, General Manager at AliExpress UK.

Discounts and Interactive Features Await Shoppers

AliExpress invites customers to celebrate the brand's milestone by taking part in the March Anniversary Sale, running from 17 March to 26 March, offering deals up to 80% off, coupons and prizes. In addition, consumers will be able to shop from close to 100 local influencers' curated lists of products with the additional benefit of cashback shopping credits offers, including TV personality Rebecca Vieira and TV personality and former singer Kerry Katona.

To further mark the occasion and give back to the local community, AliExpress is funding the planting of 10,000 trees from April 2025 in the North East Community Forest, through cooperation with Veritree.

Enhanced Services for an Unmatched Shopping Experience

At AliExpress, customer satisfaction is the priority. As part of its ongoing efforts to improve service, the platform prioritises:

Fast Delivery Options: Reliable local and cross-border delivery options with a three-day delivery for local deliveries and seven-day delivery for cross-border shipments, ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly.

Free Shipping and Returns: Customers can shop with confidence, knowing they can enjoy free shipping on qualifying orders and hassle-free returns.

Notes to Editors

Top product categories based on UK shoppers spending habits over the last 90 days on AliExpress:

Consumer Electronics

Phones & Telecommunications

Tools

Luggage & Bags

Fashion & Accessories

Lights & Lighting

Home Appliances

Toys & Hobbies

Home Improvement

Watches

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642602/20250317_AliExpress_Celebrates_15_Years_of_Affordability__Innovation__and_Customer_Satisfaction__UK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351026/logo.jpg