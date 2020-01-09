AliExpress Activates Olympic Games Partnership with Lausanne 2020 Consumer Campaign

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace of Alibaba Group, today activated its Olympic Games partnership as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) long-term partnership with Alibaba Group. With consumers in more than 200 countries and regions, AliExpress will further the reach of the Olympic Movement and help Olympic stakeholders engage with fans around the world.

As part of the activation, AliExpress launched its first Olympic-themed campaign and created a dedicated site to celebrate the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne. The 14-day campaign aims to promote winter sports and encourage fan engagement around the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games. Consumers from around the world will be able to discover thousands of featured winter sports products on AliExpress.

"As Alibaba celebrates the three-year anniversary of our partnership with the IOC, we continue to leverage the entire Alibaba ecosystem to help transform the Games for the digital era," said Chris Tung, Chief Marketing Officer of Alibaba Group. "As a key part of Alibaba Group's globalization strategy, AliExpress will broaden the reach of our worldwide partnership with the IOC to delight fans around the world."

Timo Lumme, Managing Director of IOC Television and Marketing Services said: "We are very pleased that Alibaba is engaging with our Youth Olympic fans through a dedicated AliExpress platform. Lausanne 2020 marks three years of Olympic partnership with Alibaba to promote our values and engage with fans, and we look forward to the new opportunities Alibaba is bringing to consumers and fans around the world."

In January 2017, Alibaba Group and the IOC announced a long-term partnership through 2028. As part of the Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship programme, Alibaba is the official "Cloud Services" and "E-Commerce Platform Services" Partner, as well as a Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel.

"We are very honored to be part of the Olympic family. 2020 is not just an important year for Lausanne and Tokyo, but it also marks the tenth anniversary of AliExpress. We look forward to working with the IOC to promote the Olympic spirit and bring active lifestyles to hundreds of millions of consumers and fans on our platform," said Wang Mingqiang, General Manager of AliExpress.

Launched in 2010, AliExpress provides a global digital commerce and lifestyle platform for consumers and merchants in more than 200 countries and regions in 18 different languages. More than 60% of consumers on AliExpress are between the age of 18-35, making it one of the fastest-growing user demographics on the platform.

As part of its continued efforts to promote sports globally, AliExpress also announced its support for the International Sports and Training Academy (ISTA) in their mission to educate young athletes and help them achieve their goals. AliExpress will join forces with sellers on its platform to support ISTA's "Learn to Swim Africa" Campaign, a programme created by the African Swimming Confederation (CANA) to teach swimming skills to African youth. The commitment from AliExpress and ISTA will support the training of instructors in various African countries as part of the programme.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global retail marketplace that enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors primarily in China and is dedicated to becoming a platform for worldwide merchants to sell locally and globally. AliExpress operates in multiple languages including English, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French.

