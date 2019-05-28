Alienware Integrates Tobii Eye Tracking Technology Into New Gaming Notebooks

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alienware announced that its powerful new gaming notebooks, the Alienware m15 and m17, will integrate Tobii's advanced IS5 eye tracking technology. The announcement represents the first commercial integration of Tobii's eye tracking technology within a 15 inch laptop and builds upon Tobii's previously announced IS5 eye tracking integration in Alienware's flagship Area-51m gaming laptop.

"The new Alienware m15 and m17 represent an important validation of the benefits that Tobii's eye tracking technology brings to dedicated gamers," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii AB. "The integration of Tobii eye tracking into Alienware's new m15 and m17 offerings means that our latest IS5 eye tracking platform is now incorporated across Alienware's entire family of next-generation gaming laptops."

Based on the latest Legend industrial design, the new Alienware m15 and m17 are loaded with innovations honed to make no compromise on quality, technology, and performance. Alienware's new laptops pack an unprecedented array of advanced gaming features into a compact package that, in some configurations, weighs in at under six pounds.

"The new Alienware m15 and m17 represent some of Alienware's thinnest and most innovative laptops ever," said Joe Olmsted, director of gaming products at Alienware. "We've succeeded in creating a design that incorporates both new and well-loved features, such as Tobii eye tracking, into a striking and slender package."

The integration of advanced eye tracking capabilities across the full range of Alienware's latest generation of laptops means that gamers can take advantage of all the features and enhanced experiences made possible by Tobii's technology. Tobii eye tracking is supported by over 142 games across a wide variety of genres, is used as a competitive training tool for esports, and is helping thousands of streamers, content creators, and professional esports broadcasters give viewers a new way of understanding the content they are watching.

The new Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops will be available to order on June 11, 2019. For more information about Alienware's new generation of gaming laptops, please visit www.alienware.com.

