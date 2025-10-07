Clarke, Devoret and Martinis awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in physics for their seminal work on superconducting qubits.



PARIS and BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, is proud to celebrate the recognition of Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis, as recipients of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2025. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit." This recognition honors their transformative work in superconducting qubit technology, central to the development of today's most advanced quantum computers, including the cat qubit developed at Alice & Bob.

Michel Devoret is a key figure in the development of superconducting qubits. He co-invented the cat qubit, Alice & Bob's flagship technology, which has become a cornerstone of the company's groundbreaking work in quantum computing. Before joining Google, Michel Devoret advised Alice & Bob's co-founders and contributed to the company's early development.

"Michel's scientific integrity, passion, and optimism, alongside the scientific breakthroughs he and his colleagues pioneered, has shaped much of the quantum computing landscape we navigate today," said Benjamin Huard, who co-founded in 2008 the Quantum Electronic Group at ENS with Michel Devoret and is one of Alice & Bob scientific board members. "Their work did not only trigger superconducting qubit research, but demonstrated that something as macroscopic as an electrical circuit obeys quantum physics."

John M. Martinis, awarded the prize today, is one of Alice & Bob's current consultative board members, and has been advising the company on critical scientific matters for two years alongside three other quantum computing fathers: David DiVincenzo, Yasunobu Nakamura and Daniel Gottesman, offering his unparalleled expertise as the field of quantum computing advances.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 highlights the tremendous importance of superconducting qubits, such as Alice & Bob's cat qubit, which has become a key player in the race toward practical quantum computing. The work of Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis not only sparked the development of quantum technologies but also validated the theory that electrical circuits, when subjected to quantum effects, could fundamentally change how we understand energy and matter.

"This award is a recognition of a decades-long scientific journey that has been made possible by the brilliant minds at the intersection of theoretical and experimental quantum physics," said Raphael Lescanne CTO and Co-Founder of Alice & Bob. "We are entering an era where the seminal work of these pioneers is becoming a true computing innovation".

As quantum computing maturing to revolutionize research ranging from material science to condensed matter and high-energy physics, Alice & Bob is committed to building on the profound discoveries of Clarke, Devoret, Martinis, and their collaborators.

About Alice & Bob

Alice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM. Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a pioneering technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com, or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

About the Nobel Prize in Physics 2025

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 was awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for their breakthrough work on macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits, which formed the foundation for the development of superconducting qubits. The research papers from the winners of this year Nobel Price Their work has had an immeasurable impact on the field of quantum physics and its applications in quantum computing.

