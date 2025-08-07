Alibaba.com's CoCreate 2025 Highlight s Global Shifts in Entrepreneurship

From over 20,000 entries worldwide in its $1 million pitch competition, AI emerges as a necessity for entrepreneurs, while innovations focused on women and sustainability drive new business trends

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, today announced that CoCreate Pitch , the world's largest product-focused pitch competition, has received over 20,000 submissions ahead of its first application deadline on August 15. The overwhelming response reflects a new wave of global entrepreneurship defined by technological accessibility, niche innovation, and purpose-driven ambitions .

These unique submissions show how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly empowering entrepreneurs to bring product ideas from prototypes to global markets, how women entrepreneurs are playing pivotal roles, and how Gen Z founders are focusing on solving real-world issues rather than merely chasing profits.

AI Becomes Essential Infrastructure for Startups

AI is no longer a luxury—it is becoming the essential infrastructure for modern entrepreneurship. Among submitted pitch ideas, 63.5% include plans to leverage AI or machine learning , and more than 400 projects directly incorporate AI to address real-world needs. The most common AI applications include speech recognition, image processing, and natural language processing. Notably, solopreneurs—founders building their ventures singlehandedly —engaged in significant AI adoption to reduce costs and expedite product development.

Women-Focused Innovation and Green Entrepreneurship on the Rise

Of the total pitch submissions, 32.7% are centered on categories primarily targeting female consumers and women's needs, including beauty, fashion accessories, and women's health. According to the 2023/24 Global Women's Entrepreneurship Report , the perception of entrepreneurial opportunity among women has grown 79%. In the United States, the number of female-owned businesses has increased 39%, almost double the growth rate of male-owned businesses. Across Europe, countries such as France, the Netherlands, and Hungary have seen female entrepreneurship double over the past two decades. Additionally, 36.1% of pitch submissions tackle environmental challenges, covering renewable energy, waste management, sustainable product design, and carbon reduction. The focus on issues related to sustainability and the environment illustrate how entrepreneurs are approaching their businesses with both profit and purpose in mind.

Niche Markets and Social Purpose Gain Prominence

One of the most distinctive trends in this year's entries is a strong focus on niche and underserved markets. In fact, 33.9% of applicants are targeting specialized markets, more than those focused on general consumer audiences (29.9%). Products range from fashion tailored to plus-size consumers and sensory-friendly goods for children with ADHD to practical tools designed for mobility-challenged users.

Purpose-driven motivation is also defining a new generation of founders. Among Gen-Z applicants, 33.6% say they started their ventures to address societal problems, while 29.5% are driven by a desire to create social value. Rather than pursuing business for profit alone, these founders are reframing entrepreneurship as a tool for progress, inclusion, and long-term impact.

Influencers Transform into Product Innovation Entrepreneurs

Another prominent trend among this year's pitch participants is the strong presence of digital-native entrepreneurs with significant social media followings. Many applicants already command large online audiences—some with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. This reflects a growing movement from influencer to product-based entrepreneur, where creators leverage their personal brands and engaged audiences to launch innovative products.

Powering the Next Generation of Product Innovators at CoCreate 2025

Despite their creativity and ambition, many applicants reported significant barriers to launching and scaling their ventures. Notably, 63.7% cited a lack of funding as their biggest challenge. Another 20.5% said they lacked access to proper mentorship, and 17.9% pointed to limited supply chain support. These statistics underscore the ongoing need for infrastructure, community, and investor support across global startup ecosystems.

Launched as part of Alibaba.com's flagship CoCreate event, CoCreate Pitch invites entrepreneurs from around the world to submit their ideas for innovative products to compete in the total $1 million award pool. Of the thousands of submissions, 100 semi-finalists will be selected to pitch live—70 at CoCreate Las Vegas on September 4–5, 2025, and 30 at CoCreate London on November 14, 2025. Two final grand prize winners (one per region) will each receive $200,000 in a combination of cash and Alibaba.com sourcing credits. An additional 20 finalists will each receive up to $40,000 in similar funding.

In addition to the pitch competition, CoCreate 2025 empowers entrepreneurs by bringing more than 50 vetted manufacturers from Alibaba.com's global network onsite, showcasing over 20,000 trending product samples from more than 200 suppliers. The event will also debut a "speed-dating" style business matchmaking program, where participants engage in focused 10-minute meetings with decision-makers to review samples, discuss customization, and close deals instantly. In addition, over 100 expert-led sessions will tackle critical challenges for small and mid-sized businesses.

