Alibaba.com Unveils Two-Time Olympian Alistair Brownlee as Judge at Alibaba.com's CoCreate Europe Event

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, today announced that two-time Olympic Triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee will serve as a judge for the Athlete Track at CoCreate Pitch 2025, a product-driven start-up competition where SMEs and entrepreneurs pitch their innovative product ideas and connect with top global manufacturers and investors.

Last year, Alibaba.com became an exclusive partner of the fourth edition of the Athlete365 Business Accelerator programme, an IOC-led initiative to support athletes with dual-career and career-transition opportunities by empowering them to become entrepreneurs. As part of Alibaba.com's commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial ambitions of athletes, Alistair Brownlee will be a judge for the Athlete Track, a dedicated pitching stream at CoCreate Pitch for Olympians, Paralympians and professional athletes.

The pitch competition is the marquee programme of CoCreate 2025, Alibaba.com's SME-focused b2b event that brings together entrepreneurs, manufacturers and investors for a full day programme of product innovation and business building.

After the successful edition in the US in Las Vegas in September this year, the European edition will be held on 14th November 2025 in London for the first time, offering a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs to connect and grow.

Ten spots will be reserved for Athlete Track participants at the CoCreate Europe final in London on 14th November. In total, 30 finalists will pitch their product ideas live to the judging panel with ten winners receiving up to $20,000 worth of prizes. The grand winner will receive $200,0001 to help develop their product, out of a total prize pool of $400,000 worth of prizes for Europe.

In addition to the chance to win cash prizes, the Athlete Track will provide finalists with access to mentorship, global exposure and expert guidance.

Alistair Brownlee is well known for his sporting achievements, winning successive Olympic triathlon titles at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games, and he is also an advocate for entrepreneurship and innovation, having co-founded his own sports management agency and invested in various fit-tech start-ups. He commented: "I'm thrilled to champion the Athlete Track at CoCreate Pitch as it's not only about business ideas. It's also about the determination and resilience we athletes demonstrate every day. Launching your own venture takes similar drive, creativity and teamwork, and I can't wait to support athletes who translate those strengths into game-changing products that could have a positive impact on people's lives and real-world success. Platforms like Alibaba.com offer tremendous support for SMEs, and I'd encourage both new and established entrepreneurs to make the most of it."

Emma Terho the Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission said: "Supporting and empowering athletes in their sporting career and beyond is a key focus of the IOC and IOC Athletes' Commission. The Athlete Track at CoCreate Pitch brilliantly bridges sport and entrepreneurship, showcasing how athletes' discipline and dedication can spark innovative, product-driven businesses. That's why we're grateful to Alibaba.com for their commitment and supporting athletes through this initiative. We are looking forward to seeing the next generation of athlete-founders making their mark beyond the field."

Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com, said: "We are delighted to bring Alistair on board as athlete judge for CoCreate Pitch. His inspiring Olympics successes, combined with his experience as a business-owner and investor, make him an obvious choice as a judge of the Athlete Track – an initiative which further underlines our commitment to supporting athletes in careers beyond sport."

CoCreate Europe will provide insights on - and access to - Alibaba.com's cutting-edge tools, supplier network, and AI-powered sourcing tools AI Mode and Accio that automate the entire sourcing process, connecting buyers with 200,000+ verified suppliers across 76 industry categories and 200 million product listings. In addition, it will highlight its Trade Assurance which helps SMEs gain greater confidence and reliability in their supply chain. Combined, these offerings save SMEs time and allow them to focus on growing their businesses.

The event will also feature keynotes and panels on topics ranging from how to cut business costs and build resilient supply chains, to harness AI for growth, scale beyond borders and tap into the trends set to shape 2026 and beyond. In addition,

there will be a plethora of networking opportunities for sellers, connecting them with sourcing professionals, suppliers, investors and SME influencers.

How to join CoCreate Europe, London, 14th November (InterContinental Hotel – The O2)

Tickets are available now at https://www.alibabacocreate.com/. Attendees can choose from General, Premium or VIP admission, each offering full access to sessions, networking opportunities and exclusive event experiences.

Notes to editors

1CoCreate Pitch total cash pool comprises 50% non-dilutive prize and 50% in credits and support.

