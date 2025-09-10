Alibaba.com Reveals U.S. Winners of CoCreate Pitch 2025

One Grand Prize winner and ten winning finalists selected from nearly 25,000 applicants after the in-person pitch competition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, announced the winners of the U.S. portion of CoCreate Pitch, the world's largest product-focused pitch competition, held at its CoCreate 2025 event in Las Vegas.

The competition fielded nearly 25,000 global applicants to compete for a share of the $1 million prize fund. As the U.S. edition wrapped up on September 5, one winner received the $200,000 grand prize, while ten finalists were each awarded $40,000. Prizes are distributed as 50% cash and 50% Alibaba.com sourcing credits.

One grand prize winner and ten finalists were selected following the in-person pitch competition in Las Vegas.

This year's U.S. grand prize winner is Christian Reed of REEKON Tools Inc. The company makes digital measuring tools paired with powerful software for capturing data from home improvement projects and construction sites and organizing it automatically. Their device eliminates the need to write down measurements or draw diagrams by automatically generating highly accurate dimensions and shapes with the single press of a button.

In addition to the grand prize winner, of the 20 entrepreneurs who advanced to compete in the final on September 5, the top 10 who walked away with prizes (listed in alphabetical order by company name) include:

Logan Cuvo of Best Dam Tape – A premium sports tape engineered for maximum durability and grip, keeping athletes and teams performing at their best with fewer re-tapes and lower material costs.

Kate Harvey of BirdieBlue – Turns retired ski and snowboard gear into stylish, water-resistant lifestyle bags—saving 8,000+ pieces of technical apparel from landfills since 2022.

Katherine Calderon of Club Girl Golf – The Monarch Putter is a premium blade-style golf club engineered specifically for women, featuring a patented adjustable weighting system and a free online fitting tool, Caddie.

Jimmy Zollo and Taylor Thoen of Joe & Bella – Creates stylish, easy-dressing clothing with concealed magnetic closures for people with mobility or cognitive challenges — without sacrificing style.

Sara Chen of Pangoo Apparel – Outdoor apparel that celebrates curves and underrepresented stories in the outdoors.

of Pangoo Apparel – Outdoor apparel that celebrates curves and underrepresented stories in the outdoors. Addie Gundry of Pluie, Inc. – Has reimagined the diaper changing experience for parents and caregivers on the go with Pluie, the world's first and only self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms, and Pluie Pret Changing Mat.

Karen Bonnici of Super Blanky, LLC – A spinoff of the Super Blanky, Super Towel is a patented wearable beach towel with flat pocket sleeves that stay securely in place, offering absorbency and hands-free comfort for active families.

JJ Richardson and Susanna Chan Richardson of SWIFF – A spray product designed to effectively eliminate and prevent odors and germs, providing long-lasting freshness and protection for apparel, upholstery, and household items.

Jess Wu and Susana Chen of Never Have I Ever Shop - An instant beauty brand turning art and culture into ready-to-wear glam accessories—press-on nails, face/body adorns, tooth gems—powered by creators for self-expression and collectability.

Brittany Harvey of Vonu – The Burplee is a patented infant lounger designed to relieve gas, reflux, and fussiness while promoting safe, supported tummy time and upper body development.

"This year's CoCreate Pitch competition offered a clear window into the state of entrepreneurship today," said Liz Wang, Global Head of Commercial Strategy at Alibaba.com. "We congratulate not only the grand prize winner and top 10 finalists, but also all the semi-finalists who pitched live in Las Vegas, standing out from 25,000 applications. The entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of small business shown by every participant embody the values Alibaba.com has always championed. We regard every contestant as a valuable part of our community, and with the support of our AI capabilities, supply chain resources, and entrepreneur network, we will continue to empower and follow the growth of each CoCreate Pitch participant. The conclusion of CoCreate Pitch U.S. marks just the beginning of our future collaborations with these entrepreneurs, and we also look forward to CoCreate Pitch European edition in London this autumn."

The CoCreate Pitch European final will take place on November 14 in London, for a shot at the remaining $400,000 in prizes. Applications close October 15. As with the U.S. competition, entrepreneurs can apply by submitting a 30-second video on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #CoCreatePitch and tagging @Alibaba.com_official, or by applying directly at pitch.alibabacocreate.com.

More information about CoCreate Europe is available at https://www.alibabacocreate.com/uk.

In addition to the grand prize winner and 10 winning finalists, the following entrepreneurs rose above 25,000 applicants to be selected as semi-finalists—recognized for their innovation, courage, and resilience. Earning the honor of pitching live at CoCreate Pitch 2025 in Las Vegas, their names and businesses stand as an extraordinary testament to the entrepreneurial spirit (all semi-finalist names are based on the original application forms we received, listed in alphabetical order by company name; an asterisk indicates those who advanced to the final):

Name Company James Rankln Above The Sun Creations LLC Jeff Hill AC Shades LLC Seo Minjae Almond&Co Amy Wees Amazing at Home Susan Lewis America's Fairy Dogmother Ramina Ashfaque Ashh scrubs Stacy Tornio Be a Good Human* Chris Simonian BE THE ENVY, LLC* Gina Sotelo BleauVault Holdings LLC David Tumey Bluegrass Farmaceuticals, LLC Madhav Aggarval BRCĒ* Stanley Adigun Breeze Air Tiffany Gaines Brighter Brands LLC Felicia Tyson Change Products Landon McCoy Chaos Audio LLC Joshua Stancle Clean Saint Loren Lewin Companion Candles Ratna Kirti Deo Exotic Attar & Perfume Doyeon Kim DontEverForgetIt, Inc. Terrence Kelleman Dynomighty Design inc Vandita Joshi Faro* Kyle Barrett FlikR Iolanda Russo Furlou Charles Daniel Geaux Ride Dixie Young Gildalily Anita Grant Hello Hair Melanie Jenkinson Howl at the Spoon Brittany Golden IGL Nails Myriam Belasse KeenaBela Akshay Bhuva KITCHENERY INC (KITCHENERY.US) Sarina Campanella LALELE Cherrelle Dike LipLok Cosmetics Ana Maria Dinu Magical Underland Brandon Williams Modfire Aiko Pickering monthly* Tammy Mo Mozzimo Jewelry Nora Mansour Norani Inc. Rohan Akhtar Nutrify Caitlin Grey Pure Light Botanical Beauty Aisha Byrd R&B Dog Bakery LLC Meagan Doyle Safely* Fela Akinse SALUBATA* Evan Van Auken Scorch Marker* Mark McNaught SeaOceanS Frank DeLuca So-Gnar Sounds Jesse Haynes Solaro Shades Rich Gilliam STEM PLUG Justin Sather SymSyn Marshall Day The Better Tool Company* Kirby Lavallee The Cake Girl Jack Wax The Handless Handle Zuly Matallana TIARA Bliss Inc. Tiffany Jones-Lewis TJL Collection Kierra Fears Vela Lash Bar Santiago Totaro WeCircular Samantha Williams Wig-A-Way LLC

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

