Alibaba.com Reveals Growing Global Demand for Smart Fitness and Sustainable Sport Products

B2B buyers purchase new, innovative products items ahead of anticipated January demand for fitness products

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, has revealed its top B2B buyer sports trends, following a successful exhibition at ISPO, the leading trade fair for the sports industry.

Last month, Alibaba.com attended ISPO in Munich and showcased key features from its platform, including livestream and virtual reality showrooms; spotlighted quality suppliers, and highlighted sector trends to buyers at the trade show.

Alibaba.com found that total number of orders of smart fitness products increased by 51% on a year-on-year* basis. The most popular items in the category include all-in-one exercise machines and multifunctional abdominal wheels, as well as products leveraging cutting-edge technology such as a smart skipping rope equipped with APP intelligent connectivity. These products reflect growing consumer demand for multi-purpose, space-saving and efficient devices.

Alibaba.com data also highlighted a heightened focus on sustainability amongst B2B buyers, with significant growth in the sustainable sport category. Items that featured sustainable materials – such as a 100% biodegradable bio-based material yoga mat – were in high demand as buyers align with evolving consumer preferences ahead of the busy January fitness period.

This has also been matched by growing demand for outdoor fitness. Year-on-year,* Alibaba.com has recorded a 29% increase in online trading gross merchandise value (GMV) for bicycles, as well as a 19% rise in cumulative online GMV for scooters. Growth in these categories has been driven by folding and cargo bikes, as well as folding electric scooters.

Roland Palmer, General Manager of UK, Benelux and Nordics, Alibaba Group, said: "Around the globe, consumers are increasingly demanding products that align with their evolving lifestyles, and this is no clearer than in the sports category. Over the last month, we've seen demand for smart and sustainable sports products amongst B2B buyers significantly increase as brands stock up on relevant products ahead of the January fitness boom."

Christoph Rapp, Head of ISPO Digitize at ISPO said: "We're pleased to work with Alibaba.com. As a leading platform for global business-to-business commerce, it plays an important role in connecting buyers and sellers from across Europe. Its valuable insights into the sports category will enable more buyers to get ahead and unlock growth in 2024."

* Mid-October – Mid-November 2023 compared with the same period in 2022

