Alibaba.com Records Double-Digit Order Growth in the UK During March Expo

March Expo, Alibaba.com's flagship sourcing event, saw UK SME buyers leverage AI and digital sourcing to build new supplier partnerships and unlock growth opportunities

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, has recorded a 39% year-on-year increase* in the number of orders placed by UK SME buyers during this year's March Expo, reflecting a growing shift towards digital sourcing among SMEs in the UK with a recent study by Alibaba.com‡ highlighting that cost efficiency, supplier reliability, and access to innovative products are key drivers behind this trend.

March Expo is Alibaba.com's flagship sourcing event, connecting millions of buyers with millions of suppliers from around the world, helping them discover the latest product opportunities and build new supplier partnerships while providing attractive promotional offers. A month-long virtual event, March Expo leverages technology and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make it easier for UK SMEs to access growth opportunities via global trade. This year saw strong engagement from UK businesses, underlining the increasing importance of digital procurement in today's market.

Alibaba.com's UK order growth was driven by growth across several key product categories across Europe§. For instance, orders of products in the Footwear & Accessories category more than doubled (+105%), while Apparel & Accessories increased by nearly half (+48%). Most notably, according to Alibaba.com data, orders for casual sports shoes and football attire increased by 173% and 124%, respectively, as demand for sporting goods in Europe continues its growth trajectory and there is rising interest in new and emerging sports – from padel to women's football.

These trends chime with Alibaba.com's recent study, which found that nearly one third (31%) of UK SMEs are actively seeking new and trendy products to attract customers, as well as finding trusted suppliers (40%) and sustainable products (32%). This demonstrates a broader shift in procurement strategy among UK SMEs, who are increasingly looking to expand their product range and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Strong order growth was also driven by a significant transition towards direct supplier relationships. More than half of UK SMEs (57%) plan to change suppliers this year, with many opting for digital sourcing channels such as online B2B marketplaces. Furthermore, just under two thirds (59%) of UK SMEs surveyed said digital sourcing is more important now compared to this time last year, demonstrating an increased preference for direct sourcing.

Kuo Zhang, President, Alibaba.com, said: "During this year's March Expo, there has been a noticeable shift in favour of digital sourcing, with order volumes amongst UK SMEs rising sharply year-on-year. This trend aligns with our recent research, which revealed that UK SMEs increasingly recognise the benefits of online sourcing, from affordability to trend responsiveness and supplier reliability. In addition, the rise in sports-related product purchases indicates that SME buyers are increasingly tapping into consumer trends and sourcing ready-made products. As businesses embrace digital sourcing, they gain greater flexibility and access to a wider range of products to support their growth."

Notes to Editors

*The data was collected from 1 March to 7 March 2025 and compared with the same period in 2024.

‡The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 1,001 decision makers (aged 18+) in UK SMEs who are responsible for sourcing in companies with under 150 employees (excluding sole traders).The data was collected between 31 January 2025 and 6 February 2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles. 'Digital sourcing' refers to sourcing products through online B2B marketplaces. 'More important' refers to 'Much more important' and 'More important' responses combined.

§The data was collected from Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Poland.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143118/Logo.jpg