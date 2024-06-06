Alibaba.com Officially Launches Alibaba Guaranteed: Making Global Sourcing as Simple as Online Shopping

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, today announced the official launch of Alibaba Guaranteed to help simplify global sourcing and provide a more flexible and reliable supply chain for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S. and beyond.

Alibaba.com now serves more than 48 million SMEs buyers, with more than 200,000 suppliers on its platform worldwide. Through Alibaba Guaranteed, buyers will be able to source with added confidence as the service offers products at fixed prices with shipping fees included, promises dispatch of goods within 72 hours, and guarantees delivery by the expected date. Buyers can also take advantage of after-sales services, such as quick money back for order issues and free local returns for defects.

Products sourced through this new solution will be fulfilled by Alibaba.com, providing buyers with order security. Additionally, the platform handles finance, such as escrow and payment terms, and after-sales services, allowing both buyers greater ability to focus on their products.

"Alibaba Guaranteed marks an exciting new chapter for SMEs and global sourcing as it will help to redefine the fulfillment standard of B2B cross-border trade," said Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com. "Global sourcing can be a complex process with many moving parts, but Alibaba Guaranteed can help SMEs navigate it with greater ease. With much of the leg work being done for SMEs by the platform, cross-border trade can be as simple as purchasing a pair of shoes from your favorite retailer online."

This offering comes at a time when SMEs are increasingly looking for online sourcing solutions. In fact, a recent Alibaba.com survey showed that two-thirds (66%) of SMEs plan to increase their reliance on online global sourcing in 2024. However, delivery time, logistics costs and worries of not receiving products emerged as the top three main concerns for engaging in cross-border sourcing, with up to 22% of respondents ranking them as their top challenges. Alibaba Guaranteed was developed to help address concerns like these.

Alibaba.com remains dedicated to innovating across the sourcing and supply chain spaces to help SMEs expand and gain greater footing on the global e-commerce stage. Alibaba Guaranteed with fulfillment by Alibaba.com represents the latest upgrade furthering its support of businesses in the U.S. and across the globe.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999 as Alibaba Group's first business, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

