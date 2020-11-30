Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS)

Proprietary database solution powers Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival and contributes to open source innovation

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Cloud, the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group, has been named a leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems. The evaluation criteria in Gartner's report includes factors such as market responsiveness and track record, customer experience, market understanding, market strategy, business model and innovation.

According to Gartner, "Leaders demonstrate the most support for a broad range of DBMS use cases, based on support for a wide range of data types and diversity of development models (such as multicloud, intercloud and hybrid). These vendors demonstrate consistent customer satisfaction and strong customer support…generally represent the lowest risk for customers in the areas for performance, scalability, reliability and support."

Proven capability in supporting the world's largest shopping festival

Alibaba Cloud's database system is pivotal in supporting Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival that was just concluded. Cloud native relational databases includes PolarDB, cloud native data warehouse AnalyticDB and cloud native multi-model database Lindorm, have supported 583,000 peak orders per second with zero downtime during the shopping festival, which has generated a RMB498.2 billion (US$74.1 billion) in GMV over an 11-day period.

PolarDB set a new record with 140 million queries per second during peak time at 11.11, a 60% increase from last year. AnalyticDB, Alibaba Cloud's self-developed cloud native data warehouse, processed up to 7.7 trillion lines of real-time data, equaling 15 times the data contained in the UK Web Archive at the British Library. In addition, PolarDB-X (the distributed version of PolarDB) and AnalyticDB helped China Post to deal with more than 100 million orders during 11.11, with about 100,000 China Post users checking their parcels' real-time status online.

Gartner predicts that "By 2020, 75% of all database will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform[1]", and Alibaba Cloud has seen the trend growing. The company's DBMS has seen a doubling in demand year-over-year as more businesses are adopting database technologies to combat the long-lasting impacts of COVID-19. It current have more than 100,000 enterprise customers spanning in various industries such as retail, fintech, logistics, manufacturing, gaming and education.

"Alibaba Cloud has been at the forefront of cloud database product offerings for many years," said Dr Li Feifei, President of Database Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "In the cloud-native era, it is even more pivotal for businesses to be able to take advantage of innovative Database as a Service (DBaaS) offerings to enhance and support high-concurrency and high-volume applications such as e-commerce, online gaming and financial technology. Many Fortune 500 firms are already using our Cloud DBaaS for mobile apps, backups and tests, and the most recent impressive performance of our proprietary solutions during the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is yet another strong endorsement on our capability."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.

