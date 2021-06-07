Aliança Empreendedora launches online platform providing free training for migrants who want to start new undertakings in Portugal

The "Tamo Junto - Portugal" platform focuses on migrants from Brazil and Portuguese-speaking African countries and offers content in European Portuguese

SÃO PAULO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched last month, the "Tamo Junto – Portugal" platform is the result of an initiative by the Brazilian organization Aliança Empreendedora, with the support of MIT - Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Solve and of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. It is an expansion of "Tamo Junto - Brasil" and offers online courses and content focused on the development of behavioral skills related to starting a business, such as online sales, financial management, legislation, taxes, types of receipts and invoices.

Two courses are now available for enrollment: "Because you and everyone can do business" and "How to own a business in Portugal: where to start". The contents are, for now, in European Portuguese. To register, simply access the website: http://tamojunto.pt/.



"Many migrants end up becoming entrepreneurs in Portugal because they are unable to fit into the formal labor market and there are few free online support initiatives, especially for those in a situation of economic vulnerability. Tamo Junto Portugal is here to help them in the challenges of entrepreneurship in a country with a different culture and legislation," explains Aliança Empreendedora director Cristina Filizzola, who is responsible for expanding the platform in Portugal.

In Brazil, the Tamo Junto platform, created in 2014, has 108,000 members and has already won awards such as Solver Team from MIT Solve, the "Good Jobs and Inclusive Entrepreneurship" from GM and Experian and the "The Gulbenkian Award for Adult Literacy". All of these are in partnership with MIT Solve.

About Tamo Junto

Tamo Junto is a free online platform, developed by Aliança Empreendedora, which empowers Brazilian micro-entrepreneurs, providing the inspiration and knowledge necessary for them to create, develop and professionalize the business, making it a worthy alternative form of work and source of income. Access: http://tamojunto.org.br/

About Aliança Empreendedora

Since 2005, Aliança Empreendedora has had the conviction that each and every Brazilian can be an entrepreneur through fair relationships, and believes entrepreneurship can transform Brazil. To this end, it trains and supports formal and informal micro-entrepreneurs free of charge in low-income communities in Brazil. It has completed 271 projects, trained 134 organizations and supported more that 128,000 entrepreneurs. Access: aliancaempreendedora.org.br.

Related Links

http://aliancaempreendedora.org.br



SOURCE Aliança Empreendedora