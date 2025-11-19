Algorithms Software UK Selected as Authorised Reseller of Unanet CRM

New integration gives construction firms end-to-end capabilities from opportunity to delivery

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithms Software UK Ltd, the company behind Xpedeon, a leading purpose-built construction ERP platform, today announced it has been selected as an authorised reseller of Unanet CRM in the United Kingdom.

The agreement combines Unanet's proven CRM capabilities with Algorithms Software's flagship ERP platform - Xpedeon . Designed for the construction industry, Xpedeon manages finance, operations and project workflows across back-office, site and supply chain. These capabilities will be complemented by Unanet CRM's enterprise-grade opportunity and pipeline management tools, giving architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) companies in the UK a connected view from first opportunity through to project delivery.

"Expanding our offering with Unanet CRM aligns with our vision for a connected construction ecosystem," said Janak Vakharia, Group CEO, Algorithms Software.

"By bringing together the strengths of Xpedeon ERP and Unanet's CRM, we can offer the market a single, connected experience from opportunity through to delivery – empowering smarter decision-making, more predictable growth and better performance at scale."

AEC companies will be able to:

Manage opportunities, proposals, and client relationships with purpose-built CRM tools

Eliminate silos between business development, operations, and finance

Gain real-time visibility into both project and pipeline performance

Accelerate business growth through data-driven insights and integration

"This integration gives construction firms a smarter, more efficient workflow that directly supports growth and strengthens project delivery," said Akshay Mahajan, Executive Vice President, AEC at Unanet. "With AI-enabled business development and seamless connectivity into Xpedeon, UK organisations now have unified tools that help them operate with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence."

Meet Us at London Build 2025

Algorithms Software UK will showcase its latest Xpedeon ERP innovations and the integration with Unanet CRM at London Build 2025 , one of the UK's leading construction and design shows. Visitors can meet the team at stand F110 to explore how the combined platforms help contractors manage projects, costs and relationships more effectively.

About Xpedeon

Xpedeon, by Algorithms Software, is a purpose-built construction ERP platform designed to turn complex operations into streamlined performance across back-office, site and supply chain. Backed by 30 years of industry experience and a global footprint across the UK, GCC and India, it enables contractors, developers and offsite manufacturers to connect every team, control every project and perform at scale. Learn more at xpedeon.com

About Unanet