Algeco Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Tuesday 26 November 2019 at 3:00pm GMT (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

To access the call, please dial:

UK: +44 3333000804 or 08003589473 (UK toll free)

US: +1 6319131422 or +1 855 85 70686 (US toll free)

and enter participant PIN code: 87393710# approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2126561-1/310B3B945A92EC5C08C77EB369859E3B

Please enter your name, email address and company to join the presentation.

Prior to the call, the slide presentation and third quarter 2019 financial information will be available at https://www.algeco.com/investors.html.

About Algeco

Algeco is the world's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 22 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting and BUKO Bouw & Winkels in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

