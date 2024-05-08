Algae Products Market for Cosmetics to Reach $1.10 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Algae Products Market for Cosmetics by Type (Hydrocolloids, Lipids, Carotenoids), Source (Seaweed, Microalgae {Chlorella, Spirulina}), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Skin Care {Moisturizers}, Hair Care), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the algae products market for cosmetics is projected to reach $1.10 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5294

The growth of the algae products market for cosmetics is driven by the growing cosmetics industry, increasing consumer preference for cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics, and rising awareness regarding the health benefits of organic cosmetic products. However, the complexities in algae production and the lack of R&D activities in underdeveloped countries restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for personalized cosmetic products is expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the risk of algae contamination is a major challenge impacting the growth of the algae products market for cosmetics.

Moreover, the rising adoption of eco-friendly packaging and sustainable practices in the cosmetics industry is a prominent trend in the algae products market for cosmetics.

Algae products refer to a class of photosynthetic organisms mainly found in marine and freshwater habitats and are used in cosmetics industries for the formulation of various products. The development of vegan cosmetic products sourced from algae is a key trend in gaining popularity in the algae products market for cosmetics. Algae-based vegan cosmetics, including beauty products, eye cosmetics, nail makeup, and hair styling and coloring products, are gaining acceptance across the globe.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5294

The algae products market for cosmetics is segmented by type (hydrocolloids {carrageenan, alginate, agar, and other hydrocolloids}, lipids, carotenoids {astaxanthin, beta carotene, lutein, and other carotenoids}, and algal proteins), by source (seaweed/macroalgae {red seaweed, brown seaweed, and green seaweed}, microalgae (spirulina, chlorella, Dunaliella salina, Haematococcus pluvialis, nannochloropsis, and other sources), by form (dry and liquid), application (skin care {anti-aging products, moisturizers, sunscreen lotions/UV-protection products, other skin care products}, hair care {hair conditioning & shampoos, other hair care products}, other cosmetic applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2021–2024). The algae products market for cosmetics has witnessed several partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in recent years. The key players operating in the algae products market for cosmetics are Algatechnologies Ltd. (A Part of Solabia Group) (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), BDI BioLife Science GmbH (Austria), Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd (China), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), DIC Corporation (Japan), Seagrass Tech Private Limited (India), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), COMPAÑIA ESPAÑOLA DE ALGAS MARINAS S A (Spain), W Hydrocolloids, Inc. (Philippines), SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), AlgoSource (France), Algamo s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Algalimento SL (Spain), and Shaivaa Algaetech LLP (India).

Key Findings in the Global Algae Products Market for Cosmetics Study:

Among all the types studied in this report, in 2024, the hydrocolloids segment is expected to account for the largest share of 61% of the algae products market for cosmetics. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of carrageenan, alginate, and agar in cosmetic products. Carrageenan, derived from algae, is widely used in skincare formulations as binding, thickening, and gelling agents. Additionally, these natural ingredients serve as alternatives to synthetic materials such as polyethylene glycol (PEG) and carbomer, which are commonly used as thickening agents in cosmetic products but are known to be harmful.

However, the carotenoids segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Among all the sources studied in this report, the macroalgae/seaweed segment is expected to account for the larger share of 75% of the algae products market for cosmetics in 2024. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the abundant availability of seaweed as raw materials for cosmetics and personal care industries, the rising production of seaweed, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with seaweed products. Furthermore, the active components derived from seaweeds act as antioxidants, antibacterial and whitening agents, anti-aging and anti-acne solutions, driving their adoption in the formulation of skin care products. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5294

Among all the forms studied in this report, the dry segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global algae products market for cosmetics in 2024. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the longer shelf-life and ease of transportation and storage of dry algae products compared to liquid algae products and the growing use of algae powder for product formulation in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the skin care segment is expected to account for the largest share of 46% of the algae products market for cosmetics in 2024. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising consumer preferences for natural and organic skincare products, benefits of algae in skin care products, increasing skin health concerns, and rising technological advancements in the cosmetic industry. Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031 due to the increasing demand for multi-functional skin care products and the growing personal grooming trend.

Based on geography, the algae products market for cosmetics is majorly segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 39% of the algae products market for cosmetics. The Asia-Pacific algae products market for cosmetics is estimated to be worth USD 228.2 million in 2024.

However, the Europe algae products market for cosmetics is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2024–2031, mainly due to the regions' rapidly growing cosmetics industry, rising health & wellness trends, increasing demand for natural or vegan cosmetics products, and rising demand for algae products from the cosmetic industry.

Browse the In-depth Report on- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/algae-products-market-for-cosmetics-5294

Scope of the Report:

Global Algae Products Market for Cosmetics Assessment—by Type

Hydrocolloids Carrageenan Alginate Agar Other Hydrocolloids

Algal Protein

Lipids

Carotenoids Beta Carotene Astaxanthin Lutein Other Carotenoids



Global Algae Products Market for Cosmetics Assessment—by Source

Macroalgae/Seaweed Red Seaweed Brown Seaweed Green Seaweed

Microalgae Spirulina Chlorella Dunaliella Salina Haematococcus Pluvialis Nannochloropsis Other Microalgae Sources



Global Algae Products Market for Cosmetics Assessment—by Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Algae Products Market for Cosmetics Assessment—by Application

Skin Care Anti-aging Products Moisturizers Sunscreen Lotions/UV-protection Products Other Skin Care Products

Hair Care Hair Conditioning & Shampoos Other Hair Care Products

Other Cosmetic Applications

Global Algae Products Market for Cosmetics Assessment—by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/61266923

Related Reports:

Algae Products Market by Type (Hydrocolloids, Algal Protein, Lipids, Carotenoids), Source (Seaweed, Microalgae {Chlorella, Spirulina}), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Algae Market by Type (Macroalgae/Seaweed {Red, Brown}, Microalgae {Spirulina, Chlorella, D. Salina}), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2030

Microalgae Market by Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Nannochloropsis), Production Technique (Ponds, Fermenters, PBR), Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Seaweed Fertilizers Market by Form (Powder Seaweed Fertilizer, Liquid Seaweed Fertilizer), Application Mode (Foliar Spray), Crop Type (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops), End Use (Agriculture, Household Garden), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Algal Pigments Market by Type (Beta-Carotene, Astaxanthin, Phycocyanin, Phycoerythrin, Chlorophyll), Form (Powder), Source (Microalgae, Macroalgae), Application (Food & Beverages, Aquaculture, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2030

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}); Application (Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Spirulina Market by Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin), Distribution Channel (Business Channel, Consumer Channel), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2030

Phycocyanin Market by Form (Powder, Liquid), Grade (Food Grade Phycocyanin, Cosmetic Grade Phycocyanin, Reagent and Analytical Grade Phycocyanin), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals), Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Related Blogs:

From Sea to Skincare: Harnessing the Potential of Algae in Cosmetics Products

Top 10 Companies in Algae Products Market for Cosmetics

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/518/algae-products-market-for-cosmetics-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg