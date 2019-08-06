Alfa Travel Records Dramatic Safety Improvements After Deploying the Lytx Driver Safety Programme

The results of the programme, which Alfa Travel implemented in February 2018, have been hailed as a huge success. Alfa has seen a sharp reduction in instances of distracted driving, late responses, failure to wear seatbelts and failure to maintain appropriate following distances.

"It is extremely difficult to brief our drivers face to face because they're on tour all the time and don't return to a depot," said Alfa Travel's Operations Director, Paul Bull. "We needed a solution that would work for us remotely, and this does."

"If your priority, like mine, is safety, especially preventing serious collisions, this is the right thing to do," Bull said. "Our industry is – by and large – safe, but it only takes one collision for the consequences to be very serious. So, if you understand that it's about keeping your drivers and their passengers safe, doing this is important."

The insights captured by Lytx's DriveCam® Event Recorders are delivered to Alfa's fleet management team through Lytx's new user interface. It's designed to place all the necessary details at coaches' fingertips so they can see, at a glance, which risky driving behaviours need to be addressed, thus helping Alfa to ensure that its drivers and passengers always come home safely.

"Overall, the performance of the coaches and the drivers is a lot better," says Bull. "I can sleep better at night knowing that we are doing more to reduce risk."

Since the company introduced the Lytx Driver Safety Programme across its fleet in February 2018:

Highway collisions are down from 0.99 per 100,000 km in 2017 to 0.53 in 2019 (Feb-Jun)

Late response incidents – down 58 percent

Insufficient braking distance incidents – down 64 percent

Drivers distracted by mobiles – down 71 percent

Failure to wear seat belt – down 84 percent

Simultaneously, Alfa has also seen a 75 percent reduction in driver turnover for the months February to June 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

"I can see a point where technology like DriveCam will be built into every large vehicle." Bull adds, "Everybody will be using it, so everybody will want it. It's becoming an essential part of how you support drivers and keep them safe, and they're are starting to expect it."

About Lytx

About Alfa Travel

Alfa Travel, part of the Alfa Leisureplex Group, is an employee-owned organisation run for the benefit of our employees. We believe that employee ownership produces more commitment to delivering a quality customer experience and higher standards of customer service. It makes us a different sort of company and we try to ensure that is evident in all our interactions with customers and suppliers.

We have circa 700 employees, organise holidays and hotel breaks, operate our 22 seaside hotels and drive our fleet of almost 50 modern tour coaches. The business has annual consolidated gross sales of over £42m. Our employees share equally in the profits produced by our businesses.

