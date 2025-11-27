Alethea Accelerates Wi-Fi 7 Migration With WiCheck Service Provider Test Packs

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alethea Communications Technologies, a leader in the wireless test and measurement industry, today announced the availability of One-Click Wi-Fi 7 Test Packs for service providers in its universal Wi-Fi test solution, WiCheck. The new capability enables service providers to accelerate Wi-Fi 7 deployment while ensuring consistent customer experience and network reliability.

Alethea Accelerates Wi-Fi 7 Migration with WiCheck

As Wi-Fi 7 moves from lab trials to large-scale service rollouts, service providers need to validate both access point performance and user experience under real-world conditions, including client density, interference, and device diversity. WiCheck's Service Provider Test Packs deliver pre-configured test suites, enabling rapid troubleshooting, performance validation, and actionable insights all in a single click. Building on Alethea's leading Wi-Fi 7 roadmap, these Test Packs incorporate advanced capabilities such as high client density emulation with 1500+ concurrent clients and TR-398 Issue 4 based Wi-Fi 7 access point benchmarking.

"Transitioning to Wi-Fi 7 is an important milestone for us, and testing with Alethea WiCheck is our chosen solution," said Oswaldo Tozze, Home Device Consultant at Telefónica. "WiCheck lets our teams validate access point behavior, performance, and stability with minimal setup effort, ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the best possible Wi-Fi experience."

WiCheck's One-Click mode provides categorized test suites covering real-world application performance, real-client interoperability, and large-scale deployments. Each campaign executes automatically and generates comprehensive, data-rich reports that highlight performance insights and optimization opportunities.

"As service providers prepare for large-scale Wi-Fi 7 migrations, automation and actionable insights are key," said Ramakrishna Chikkala, VP Products at Alethea Communications Technologies. "WiCheck's One-Click Test Packs combine simplicity with deep technical rigor, empowering service providers to validate Wi-Fi 7 performance at speed and scale."

WiCheck's Service Provider Test Packs include validations for all cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 features and come with extensive, easy-to-use REST APIs for custom test case development. Optimized for replicating real-world scenarios, WiCheck helps service providers ensure consistent Wi-Fi quality and customer satisfaction throughout the Wi-Fi 7 migration.

For more information on WiCheck, visit https://aletheatech.com/wicheck-wi-fi-scale-testing/ or contact info@aletheatech.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833650/Alethea_Wi_Fi7_Migration_WiCheck.jpg