Alert Logic Appoints John Post as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced that John Post has been named Chief Executive Officer. Post's role as Alert Logic CFO will be assumed by current Vice President of Finance, Jon Sachs. Former CEO Bob Lyons is departing to pursue new opportunities.

Prior to joining Alert Logic as CFO in 2020, Post held the role of CFO and subsequently General Manager of Webroot and most recently COO of Carbonite, following Carbonite's acquisition of Webroot in 2019. In those capacities, he was an integral part of growing Webroot's business to $240M+ in revenue, enhancing its financial profile and leading the organization through two acquisition-related integrations.

"With its proven global managed detection and response leadership position and John's track record of leading and scaling SaaS companies in the cybersecurity industry, Alert Logic is poised to be the de facto standard for organizations seeking an MDR provider," said Michael Donovan, General Partner of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Alert Logic's majority shareholder.

The MDR market is expected to expand significantly in the next few years, with 50% of organizations anticipated to be using MDR services by 2025. Alert Logic has been recognized by leading research firms for its unique strengths in protecting cloud environments, automation, and customer intimacy.

"Alert Logic has a strong team, an industry-leading MDR platform, and exceptional traction in the MDR market," said John Post. "As CEO, I look forward to driving continued global expansion and delivering the most effective, affordable, and scalable solution for reducing the likelihood and impact of cybersecurity attacks."

Alert Logic recently announced its automated response solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. The embedded Alert Logic MDR™ SOAR capabilities delivered through customized and pre-built playbooks ensure security teams have confidence and control in how response actions protect their organizations. The same capabilities to support other cloud platforms and on-premises environments will be delivered in 2021.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com . Alert Logic – our knowledge is your advantage.

