Alert Logic and AVANT Expand Cybersecurity Adoption with Exclusive New Master Distributor Agreement

Agreement Extends Reach of Managed Detection and Response Solution to More Than 170 AVANT Service Providers

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced a new exclusive Master Distributor Agreement with AVANT to advance the adoption of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions. The agreement enables AVANT service providers to leverage best-in-class MDR solutions to enhance their customers' security posture and improve their ability to adhere to compliance mandates. The new program is designed to extend service provider offerings in cybersecurity through AVANT's mature and supported ecosystem to deliver improved risk management, greater resilience, and more effective business enablement. By utilizing joint customized program materials, service providers can gain the advantages of marketing, enablement, and efficient business practices to expand their security offerings.

"With Alert Logic, our service providers are on the forefront of managed detection and response solutions to elevate their customers' security posture and help them meet compliance mandates," said Drew Lydecker, Co-founder and President, AVANT. "Our partnership with Alert Logic offers service providers an efficient route to market while easing the burden of technology 'tools,' operational costs, and personnel challenges associated with the cybersecurity landscape."

AVANT's network of service providers who join the program will be able to utilize Alert Logic to protect their own businesses, customers, and data from growing cybersecurity threats. Alert Logic provides 24/7 protection by delivering proactive threat detection with threat intelligence, and continuously expanding security content through purpose-built technology and security analysts who identify and respond to cybersecurity breaches.

"MDR services provide the benefits of improved security, including the ability for organizations to be better able to detect and respond to threats, without having to add the required security experts to your staff," noted Fran Howarth, Practice Leader, Security, Bloor Research. "Those that use MDR benefit from the expertise and intelligence that is provided to help reduce risk, manage security threats, and reach compliance objectives. A service that covers all your needs and takes into account all the environments in which you work will aid in any digital transformation initiative and help to smooth the journey to the cloud."

"With almost 200 service providers under their umbrella, AVANT has built a reputation as a trusted advisor for managing IT challenges, including cybersecurity," said John Post, Chief Executive Officer, Alert Logic. "We've established a collaborative partnership with AVANT to offer best-in-class managed detection and response capabilities that enable the level of business resilience and peace of mind that service providers require for their customers."

The program launches at the upcoming AVANT Special Forces Summit, September 26-29 in Austin, TX: www.goavant.net/summit21.

To learn more about managed detection and response and how Alert Logic's approach addresses today's cybersecurity challenges, download the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment here.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

