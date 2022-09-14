Aldesa strengthens its presence in Peru with a new building contract

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldesa, through its subsidiary Aldesa Perú S. A. C., has signed a new contract to execute the second phase of the construction project for the new headquarters of the insurance company Mapfre in Lima, Peru. The Group had already been awarded the first phase of this construction, which included the preparation of the land, among other works.

Under this second contract, Aldesa will build an eight-story building plus a rooftop terrace and five underground floors on a 988 m2 plot of land. Offices, parking and complementary services such as meeting rooms, cafeterias, service rooms for installations, toilets and common areas will be some of the uses to which the new corporate facilities will be put.

This is not the first time Aldesa has led a project for the same client in Latin America. Specifically, in 2013, the Group was in charge of the construction of the Mapfre Tower, a five-story building that, on a surface area of 10,000 m2, is located on Paseo de la Reforma, one of the most important avenues in the Mexican capital.

With over 50 years of experience in the infrastructure sector, Aldesa continues to strengthen its presence in Latin America with new contract awards. In addition to this contract in Peru, Aldesa has been awarded other contracts such as the rehabilitation and maintenance of a 184 km section of the Circuito No. 5 highway in Uruguay, valued at 304 million euros, or a subway works project in Coahuila, Mexico, for 13 million euros. In Europe, Aldesa continues to be a reference with the awarding of a new section of the Atlantic Corridor railway in Spain for 27.4 million euros, or a project in Poland in the Oil & Gas sector valued at 30 million euros, among others.

