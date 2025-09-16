ALCOR Scientific Transforms ESR Testing: Extends Blood Sample Stability from 4 to 28 Hours

Diagnostic Company's iSED Analyzers Deliver Seven-Fold Stability Increase to Improve Accuracy, Efficiency, and Patient Care

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALCOR Scientific today announced a breakthrough in erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) testing that solves one of the most persistent challenges facing modern laboratories: limited blood sample stability. The global diagnostic provider's family of iSED ESR analyzers leverage novel technology to extend the stability of blood samples from 4 to 28 hours, enabling laboratories to streamline workflows, deliver more reliable results, and reduce repeat blood draws for patients.

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Sample Stability

One of the most widely ordered blood tests in the world, ESR helps clinicians detect and monitor infections, autoimmune conditions, certain cancers and other diseases. Once collected, blood samples for ESR need to be tested or refrigerated within four hours to maintain their accuracy. This can be challenging in today's laboratory environment, where samples travel long distances without refrigeration and often experience delays, which can lead to compromised results.

ALCOR Scientific leverages innovative technology to extend sample integrity seven times longer than conventional testing methods. Its fully automated iSED ESR analyzers measure red blood cell aggregation, which is the initial step of the sedimentation process, to significantly increase the window of time where samples can remain at room temperature and maintain their integrity. By extending the window of room temperature sample stability from four to 28 hours, laboratories can operate with greater flexibility and efficiency while ensuring reliable results. In addition to expanding the window of room temperature stability, iSED analyzers extend refrigerated sample stability from 24 hours to 48 hours.

"ESR is one of the most frequently ordered tests globally, yet conventional testing methods put laboratories in a constant race against the clock," Jim Post, CEO, ALCOR Scientific. "By extending sample stability to 28 hours, our analyzers give labs the flexibility they need to operate more efficiently while ensuring more accurate results and sparing patients from the discomfort of unnecessary repeat draws. It's a win for both labs and patients."

About ALCOR Scientific

ALCOR Scientific develops in vitro diagnostic solutions that optimize laboratory efficiency. Founded in 2011, the company leverages its deep understanding of bioscience and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to design transformational solutions that help health care providers save time and improve patient care. ALCOR Scientific offers the widest range of fully automated solutions for Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) testing. For more information, visit alcorscientific.com.

Media Contact:

Megan McCutcheon

401-737-3774

mmccutcheon@alcorscientific.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771181/Alcor_Scientific_ESR_Sample_Stability.jpg