Alcohol Use Disorder Market to Witness Positive Growth at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The alcohol-use disorder market size shall grow during the forecast period (2022─2032) owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, high prevalence of alcohol use disorder, advances in pharmacological treatment, personalized treatment approach, advances in animal models of an alcohol use disorder, and others during the forecast period (2022─2032).

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --DelveInsight's Alcohol Use Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, alcohol use disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Alcohol Use Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the alcohol use disorder market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 564 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total alcohol use disorder 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 25 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading alcohol use disorder companies such as Alkermes, Lundbeck, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Adial Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Corcept Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Bioprojet , and others are developing novel alcohol use disorder drugs that can be available in the alcohol use disorder market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel alcohol use disorder drugs that can be available in the alcohol use disorder market in the upcoming years. The alcohol use disorder therapies in the pipeline include AD04 (ondansetron), MN-166 (ibudilast), CORT 118335 (Miricorilant/mifepristone), ASP 8062, BP1.3656 , OPNT002, ALKS 3831, DCR-AUD, Zulresso/brexanolone, BXCL501/dexmedetomidine, PT150, and others.

and others. The alcohol use disorder market is expected to grow due to factors such as expected approval of emerging therapies and the increasingly diagnosed prevalent population of AUD in the 7MM.

Alcohol Use Disorder Overview

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is one of the most common substance use disorders, characterized by excessive, uncontrollable drinking that has a physical, emotional, and social impact on the individual. Based on the number of symptoms experienced by an individual, it can be classified as mild, moderate, or severe. A person suffering from alcohol use disorder may experience both intoxication and withdrawal alcohol use disorder symptoms such as mood swings, poor judgment, slurred speech, attention or memory problems, poor coordination, sweating, rapid heartbeat, hand tremors, seizures, and so on.

Alcohol use disorder has multiple causes, including genetic, physiological, psychological, and social factors. Healthcare professionals use the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V) criteria to diagnose and assess the severity of AUD. At least two of the 11 DSM-V diagnostic criteria must be present to confirm the alcohol use disorder diagnosis.

Alcohol Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 25 million 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of alcohol use disorder in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of alcohol use disorder incident cases in 2021.

The alcohol use disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

12-month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD

Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment Market

The primary goal of alcohol use disorder treatment is either total abstinence or a reduction in heavy drinking (harm reduction), which serves as a proxy marker for harmful alcohol-related psychosocial consequences. Although there is some debate about which goal of alcohol use disorder treatment is preferable, both options have advantages. Psychosocial intervention is the cornerstone of alcohol use disorder treatment. Unfortunately, the relapse rate with psychosocial intervention alone is higher than when combined with pharmacotherapy.

Currently, there are four US FDA-approved drugs for alcohol use disorder treatment. These medications are Acamprosate, ANTABUSE (disulfiram), REVIA (oral naltrexone), and VIVITROL (extended-release injectable naltrexone). Most of these were approved over a decade ago and require abstinence before starting therapy.

Some drugs, such as BACLOCUR (baclofen), a GABAB agonist in France, sodium oxybate (SMO) or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) in Italy and Austria, are also approved for alcohol use disorder treatment. Off-label and generic products for alcohol use disorder include gabapentin, varenicline, benzodiazepines, memantine, ondansetron, aripiprazole, and suvorexants such as Topiramate (TOPAMAX), Gabapentin, Benzodiazepines, Memantine, Ondansetron (ZOFRAN), and others. TOPAMAX (topiramate) is even recommended for alcohol use disorder treatment by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

AD04 (ondansetron): Adial Pharmaceuticals

MN-166 (ibudilast): MediciNova

CORT 118335 (Miricorilant) (mifepristone): Corcept Therapeutics

ASP 8062: Astellas Pharma

BP1.3656: Bioprojet

Alcohol Use Disorder Market Dynamics

Despite the high prevalence of alcohol use disorder and its associated negative effects, current alcohol use disorder treatment has had limited success in randomized controlled trials. Furthermore, the significant heterogeneity of alcohol use disorder patients makes developing a single drug capable of treating alcohol use disorder patients as a whole particularly difficult. The requirement for abstinence and the associated social stigma also impact alcohol use disorder treatment compliance. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, MediciNova, Novo Nordisk, Alkermes, BioXcel Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet, and Pop Test Oncology LLC, are developing therapies to address the unmet need in the alcohol use disorder market. A strong pipeline keeps the possibility of a transformative therapy and a strong alcohol use disorder market in the near future.

Moreover, efforts are being made to develop personalized medicines for alcohol use disorder to better tailor treatments to individuals with varying alcohol use disorder manifestations. Biomarker advancements offer hope for more sensitive and specific aids in diagnosis and improved monitoring of alcohol use disorder. Furthermore, companies have a window of opportunity in the alcohol use disorder market to conduct trials evaluating safer therapies with patient-convenient doses at low cost, which can improve treatment compliance and adherence. In addition, key players can use the knowledge gained from recent advances in understanding pathobiological pathways in alcohol use disorder in clinical practice to evaluate potential drugs with novel targets in the alcohol use disorder market.

However, certain factors hamper the growth of the alcohol use disorder market. The most common treatments for alcohol use disorder aim to achieve abstinence, and typical treatments include psychological and social interventions. Due to factors such as stigma and gender barriers, underdiagnosis and under-treatment remain prevalent. Furthermore, the expiration of current therapies' patents, combined with the simultaneous approval of their generics, is responsible for dampening the growth of the alcohol use disorder market and revenue generation of these drugs. Moreover, because of the change in alcohol use disorder diagnostic criteria from DSM-IV to DSM-V, country-specific epidemiologic data on diagnosis, severity, and treatment are scarce and thus limiting the alcohol use disorder market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 8.8 % Market SIze in 2021 USD 5.64 Million Key Alcohol Use Disorder Companies Alkermes, Lundbeck, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Adial Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Corcept Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Bioprojet, and others Key Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies AD04 (ondansetron), MN-166 (ibudilast), CORT 118335 (Miricorilant/mifepristone), ASP 8062, BP1.3656, OPNT002, ALKS 3831, DCR-AUD, Zulresso/brexanolone, BXCL501/dexmedetomidine, PT150, and others

Scope of the Alcohol Use Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Alcohol Use Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Alcohol Use Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Alcohol Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Alcohol Use Disorder market drivers and barriers

Alcohol Use Disorder market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alcohol Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Alcohol Use Disorder Market Key Insights 2. Alcohol Use Disorder Market Report Introduction 3. Alcohol Use Disorder Market Overview at a Glance 4. Alcohol Use Disorder Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment and Management 7. Alcohol Use Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Alcohol Use Disorder Marketed Drugs 10. Alcohol Use Disorder Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Alcohol Use Disorder Market Analysis 12. Alcohol Use Disorder Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Alcohol Use Disorder Market Drivers 16. Alcohol Use Disorder Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

