Alcohol Packaging Market to Clock 5.5% during 2017-2025, Beer Packaging Materials Attract Massive Opportunity for Industry Players: TMR

- Primary packaging with 80% share leads the global alcohol packaging market, affordable pricing of beer key driver for uptake of beer packaging materials

- Europe held the major market share in 2017, several local players eye substantial avenues in Asia Pacific (APAC) and develop novel packaging materials that meet global standards

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcohol packaging market has made strides on the back of the changing consumer taste and preferences, especially of beer and liquor. Companies in the alcohol packaging market are relentlessly focused on coming out with environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging. Additionally, they are constantly on their toes on innovating in relation to materials and design to allure consumers.

Rise in demand for convenient packaging in beer, wine, and spirits is a key driver for evolution of the alcohol packaging market. Research analysts at TMR project beer to be the most lucrative application segment, underpinned by affordability of beer. The global worth of the alcohol packaging market stood at US$ 40 Bn in 2017 and is projected to clock CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025. The valuation is expected to reach US 57.74 bn by the end of 2025.

Key Findings of Alcohol Packaging Market Report

Of the various packaging materials, metals and glass both are prominently used

Of all the segments, glass accounted for a share exceeding 80% in the global alcohol packaging market

Metals occupy relatively low share but gather traction due to high freedom offered to printing companies

Of the various applications, beer was the leading segment and held around 66% of the market share

Europe was the leading segment and accounted for nearly 33% of the market share in 2017

Europe was the leading segment and accounted for nearly 33% of the market share in 2017
Asia Pacific is expected to churn out incremental opportunity of US$5,585.9 mn

Asia Pacific expected to clock CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025

Secondary packaging segment projected to clock CAGR of more than 5.3% during forecast period

Alcohol Packaging Market (Primary Packaging (Bottles, Cans, Liquid Brick Carton, Bag-in Box, Growlers, and Pouches); Secondary Packaging (Boxes, Folding Cartons, Multipacks, and Tubes); Application - Beer, Wine, Spirits, Ciders, and FAB; Material - Glass, Metal, Plastic, Paper and Paperboard) Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Alcohol Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rise in number of microbreweries and growing trend of consumerism has fueled the demand for beer, propelling the growth in the alcohol packaging market.

The growing affordability of beer in middle class populations in developing regions is boosting the alcohol packaging market.

Growing number of young adults consuming beer and other alcohol-based beverages has bolstered the demand for alcohol packaging.

The alcohol packaging market has seen the incorporation of new packaging materials and new printing capacities. Glass packaging offers a high aesthetics, attracting consumers.

Rise in spirit consumption has also been a key trend in the alcohol packaging market.

Alcohol Packaging Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, Asia Pacific and Europe are lucrative markets. The Asia Pacific is expected to clock CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rise in target populations and foray made by some prominent players to consolidate their presence are key trends underpinning the attractiveness of the regional market.

Alcohol Packaging Market: Strategic Approaches

Players should be increasingly focusing on the prevalent environmental laws to decide the packaging materials. For instance, single-use plastics have come under the scanner in most developed and developing nations. Aspiring players must choose their consumer segments carefully and innovate with respect to the design and materials to attract consumers. Given the consumer preferences change very frequently, it is a veritable challenge for alcohol packaging market players to retain consumers for a long time. In this backdrop, players are constantly leaning on bringing innovation, so that consumers have always something new to look for.

Some of the key players in the alcohol packaging market are Beatson Clark Ltd., Owens Illinois Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Stora Enso Oyj.

The global alcohol packaging market is segmented based on:

Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Bottles



Cans



Liquid brick carton



Bag-in-box



Growlers



Pouches

Secondary Packaging

Boxes



Folding cartons



Multipacks



Tubes

Application

Beer

Wine

Spirits

Ciders

FAB

Material Type

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paper & paperboard

Region

North America

The United States



Canada



Mexico

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Europe

The United Kingdom



France



Switzerland



Portugal

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) India



China



Malaysia



Indonesia



Thailand

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Dubai

