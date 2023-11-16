Alcohol Ingredients Market to Reach $4,076.2 million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The surge in craft and premium alcohol is driving the growth of the alcohol ingredients market. Manufacturers are innovating by sourcing unique ingredients as consumers seek distinctive, high-quality beverages. Emphasizing craftsmanship and authenticity appeals to consumers, encouraging them to explore distinct flavors and experiences. This increased demand for craft and premium drinks is propelling the alcohol ingredients market growth, compelling suppliers to cater to the increasing desire for exceptional taste and quality

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Alcohol Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Yeast, Enzymes, Flavor Enhancers, Colorants and Stabilizers, and Others), Beverage Type (Beer, Spirits, Wine, and Others)". According to the report, the global alcohol ingredients market generated $2,633.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $4,076.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Regulatory factors play a pivotal role in boosting the alcohol ingredients market growth by shaping product composition and quality standards. Compliance with evolving regulations ensures consumer safety and instills confidence, driving the demand for ingredients that meet these standards. Manufacturers adapt to changing regulations, enhancing ingredient innovation and product offerings to align with legal requirements. This dynamic interaction between regulations and industry fuels the market growth and sustains consumer trust in alcoholic beverages. Preferences of health-conscious consumers for natural and organic alcohol surge the market demand for the alcohol ingredients.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2,633.5 million Market Size in 2032 $4,076.2 million CAGR 4.5 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Ingredient type, Beverages Type, and region Drivers Increasing Demand for Alcoholic Beverages Personalization and Customization Restraints Regulatory Challenges and Compliance Health and Wellness Concerns Opportunities Health and Wellness Trends Innovation in Flavor Profiles

The yeast segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on ingredient type, the yeast segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the one-third of the global alcohol ingredients market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers are using unique yeast strains to create unique flavor profiles. There is a focus on yeast management practices to optimize fermentation efficiency and consistency. However, the flavor enhancers segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. Flavor enhancers in the alcohol ingredient market involve the exploration of unique botanicals, fruits, and spices to create innovative taste experiences. There is a focus on natural and organic flavor enhancers to align with consumer preferences.

The Beer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on beverage type, the beer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global alcohol ingredients market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Beer trends in the alcohol ingredient market include the surge in craft and artisanal brewing, driving demand for unique ingredients and flavors. Growing interest in healthier choices has led to the development of low-calorie and low-alcohol beers. However, the spirits segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. Spirits trends in the alcohol ingredient market include the surge in craft distilling, focusing on unique flavors and small-batch production.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global alcohol ingredients market revenue, in this region, owing to rise in demand for the processing of craft distillation and artisanal winemaking, with a focus on preserving traditional techniques while incorporating modern innovation. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. In Asia-Pacific there is rise in demand for traditional ingredients like yeast, enzymes, and exotic fruits to cater to regional preferences. Health-consciousness is driving the growth of low-alcohol and herbal-infused beverages.

Leading Market Players:-

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Carbery Creameries Limited

Ashland Inc.

Döhler GmbH

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Greenfield Global Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global alcohol ingredients market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

