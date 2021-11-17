Alchimie amplifies its AVOD network with Amagi

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in SaaS for broadcast and connected TV on the cloud, today announced that Alchimie, a video content aggregator and distributor, has partnered with it for channel creation and distribution to Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) platforms. Amagi is distributing 23 of Alchimie's channels to Rakuten TV and to Samsung TV Plus in 5 European countries – France, Spain, UK, Italy, and Germany.

With a catalogue of 60,000 hours of programming content from over 300 prestigious partners (Java Films, France Télévisions, Lukarn, RTVE, Zed, Limonero, and more), Alchimie creates new SVOD, AVOD & FAST channels and distributes them across 60+ digital platforms (TVplayer, Amazon, Orange, Netgem, Samsung, Huawei, and more) generating new revenue streams. Alchimie has its offices in France, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia and the United States.

Alchimie will use the award-winning broadcast-grade channel playout platform, Amagi CLOUDPORT and the lightweight content scheduling platform, Amagi PLANNER for media asset management and distribution. The ad technology solutions, Amagi THUNDERSTORM and Amagi ANALYTICS, will be deployed for dynamic ad insertion and in-depth viewership insights.

"The alliance with Amagi supports Alchimie's ability to quickly and effectively create new channels for our customers. We have got off to a great start having launched 23 channels in just a month," said Chittouma Sananikone, Global Markets Director, Alchimie. "The richness of Amagi's technical solutions and its partnerships with a multitude of AVOD platforms were valuable additions to our services as a leading digital broadcasting organization."

"Amagi has the most exhaustive AVOD partnership network in the world with 50+ platforms. We're keen to employ these partnerships to connect premium content providers such as Alchimie to discerning audiences worldwide," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 70,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

