Alarm Monitoring Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 9.81 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Alarm Monitoring Market Size By Offering (Systems & Hardware, Software, Services, & Solutions), By Communication Technology (Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Alarm Monitoring Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Alarm Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.81 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Alarm Monitoring Market Poised for Substantial Growth Due to Rising Demand for Security Systems

The global alarm monitoring market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors. With increasing awareness of security and the rising demand for electronic security systems, the market is expected to expand as more consumers recognize the importance of these systems for protecting their homes and businesses.

Alarm monitoring systems are crucial for establishing communication between home security systems and security service providers, alerting them about emergencies such as burglaries, fires, and medical emergencies, and tracking them to reduce casualties. The use of surveillance and alarm systems has been increasing rapidly, leading to higher demand for automated alarm systems for commercial and residential applications. This trend is expected to further boost the global alarm monitoring market.

Another factor that is expected to drive growth in the market is the rising acceptance of insurance-backed security systems. Insurance companies are increasingly offering discounts to customers who have security systems installed in their homes or businesses. This trend is expected to provide higher revenues for the alarm monitoring systems during the forecast period.

Leading players in the alarm monitoring market include Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, ABB Ltd., and ADT Corporation. These companies are expected to play a significant role in shaping the market in the coming years, driving innovation and providing effective solutions to customers.

To stay competitive, companies in the market are expected to focus on financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. These strategies will help companies identify their strengths and weaknesses, develop effective marketing plans, and improve their overall performance.

Overall, the alarm monitoring market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for security systems and the rising importance of insurance-backed security systems. Companies that are able to stay ahead of the curve and provide innovative solutions to customers are likely to see the greatest success.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Alarm Monitoring Market into Offering, Communication Technology, And Geography.

Alarm Monitoring Market, by Offering

Systems & Hardware



Remote Terminal Units (RTUS)





Alarms Sensor





Communication Networks & Gateways





Central Monitoring Receivers





Others



Software, Services, & Solutions



Monitoring Services





Installation Services





Software

Alarm Monitoring Market, by Communication Technology

Wired Telecommunication Network



Cellular Wireless Network



Wireless Radio Network



IP Network

Alarm Monitoring Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

