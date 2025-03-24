Alamar Biosciences Announces the Launch of the NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120

Providing the largest and most comprehensive, high sensitivity, protein biomarker analysis to advance pre-clinical research

FREMONT, Calif., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is proud to announce the launch of the NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120, an innovative biomarker profiling solution that provides the most comprehensive coverage of protein targets for expression analysis in mouse models. Designed to facilitate biomedical research and pre-clinical development studies, this cutting-edge panel analyzes 120 proteins covering key pathways in inflammation, neurodegeneration and immuno-oncology.

"The NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120 encompasses an unparalleled selection of proteins essential for studying key biological pathways in pre-clinical models," said Yuling Luo, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "This robust panel is designed specifically for mouse models enabling researchers to gain valuable insights into disease mechanisms and therapeutic efficacy."

With the broadest coverage of mouse protein targets, the NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120 is the only multiplex panel to include a specific focus on neurology content. This is crucial for researchers studying neurodegenerative diseases and the neurological effects of potential treatments.

"I'm excited to incorporate the NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120 panel into my research studies." said Cheryl Wellington, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at University of British Columbia. "This state-of-the art panel provides me with the broadest view of neuro-physiology and has the potential to uncover new insights into the mechanisms of dementia and traumatic brain injury."

Built on Alamar's novel multiplexing technology, the NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120 offers researchers a high-sensitivity, high-throughput solution to uncover complex biological mechanisms. The panel's attomolar (fg/ml) sensitivity and 10 logs of dynamic range allows for the detection of a wide range of proteins found in mouse plasma, even those that are low in abundance, such as p-tau217, from as little as 5 µl sample input.

For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA™ Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

