Alamar Biosciences, Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative, and Gates Ventures Unite in Global Partnership to Advance Translational Research in Alzheimer's Disease.

Multi-center project will profile over 40,000 samples using ultra-sensitive NULISA™ technology.

FREMONT, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures today announced a strategic partnership with the goal to generate one of the largest proteomic datasets linked to clinical outcomes in Alzheimer's Disease (AD). This international project will profile over 40,000 plasma samples representing AD and related dementias using Alamar's ultra-sensitive NULISA™ technology, with the goal of accelerating biomarker discovery and driving new insights into the progression and treatment of AD.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's research through data, technology, and global partnerships," said Yuling Luo, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "By combining our NULISA platform with Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative's infrastructure and Gates Venture's mission-driven investment, we aim to catalyze a new era of biomarker-driven discovery and therapeutic development."

As part of the initiative, Alamar's NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 and Inflammation Panel 250 will be implemented at research centers in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, and India. These panels deliver unparalleled sensitivity and specificity, enabling the accurate measurement of hundreds of brain- and immune-related proteins from just a small volume of blood or cerebrospinal fluid. A key feature of the CNS panel is its unique ability to distinguish brain-derived phosphorylated tau from total phosphorylated tau in blood—a critical advancement for the development of community-based screening programs. The resulting proteomic data will be integrated with clinical and longitudinal outcome measures and shared with the global research community by leveraging the Global Neurodegeneration Proteomics Consortium's (GNPC) secure data-sharing processes.

"Understanding the biological underpinnings of Alzheimer's Disease is essential for developing effective treatments," said Niranjan Bose, Managing Director of Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures and interim Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative. "This initiative will provide a rich resource to researchers worldwide and help overcome long-standing barriers in early detection and stratified interventions."

This initiative represents a major step forward in building a comprehensive, clinically annotated Alzheimer's plasma proteome atlas, with the potential to unlock new biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapeutic response. This strategic collaboration complements the efforts of the GNPC, which has brought together top dementia researchers and datasets to collaborate and create one of the largest disease-specific proteomics datasets ever assembled. The project also emphasizes inclusivity by incorporating diverse cohorts from multiple geographic and ethnic populations.

About the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative

The Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative is a coalition of leading academic, advocacy, government, industry, and philanthropy organizations that recognizes the need for dementia researchers to find easier ways to share data, analytical tools, and scientific findings. These partners are working together to accelerate progress towards new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Learn more about the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative at www.alzheimersdata.org .

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com

