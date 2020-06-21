Al Safi Danone Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in Saudi for 2020

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Safi Danone Co., a joint venture between Al Faisaliah Group, one of the pioneers of Dairy Industry in the region and Danone Group, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi in 2020. The Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Al Safi Danone Co received outstanding scores across several aspects of the workplace such as leadership, onboarding, learning & development and CSR policies resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in the food processing industry as well.

"I am very happy and honored to receive this great feedback from our employees. "Best Place To Work" certificate is a tribute to all our efforts in order to provide the best-in-class working environment where our employees can develop, prosper and fulfill their growth ambitions as successful individuals. We want them to work for an elevating purpose outlined by our corporate vision and following our corporate set of values in the form of Al Safi Danone S.P.I.R.I.T. (Simplicity, Performance, Integrity, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork). We are confident that this new, winning culture will enable us to build a thriving business that will make ASD the employer of choice across the Middle East," said Tolga Sezer, CEO of Al Safi Danone.

"This recognition is a testimony to the great people that make up Al Safi Danone and I am proud to be part of it. If I had to describe Al Safi Danone in a few words, I would say Simplicity, Performance, Integrity, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork. For me, these words describe the best in people, and the work environment is but a reflection of its people. As a member of the leadership team I've had the honor of witnessing first-hand, the coming together of people under one vision and a nurturing of a competitive, yet compassionate culture. This strong foundation is the source of our achievements," said Nabil Batawi Vice President, Human Resources.

"Al Safi Danone is a great example of people focused, high performance workplace culture that ensures every decision, activity and policy supports the learning, well-being and personal growth of all the team members in the organization," said Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Saudi.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces that lead the way in redefining the employee experience around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a workplace excellence through a two-step process focusing on 8 dimensions including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on people practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard. Through the program, we share best HR practices and help other companies learn from the best.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

