Sharjah-based property management and development company to reshape residential communities and unify real estate processes with intuitive cloud technology

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Marwan Real Estate, the development and operations arm of Al Marwan Group, is set to centralise management operations and elevate residents' experience with Yardi®. With one of the largest residential portfolios of corporate real estate and investment assets, Al Marwan is responsible for the development, procurement, leasing and operations of residential projects across the emirate of Sharjah.

Al Marwan Real Estate to Boost Residential Experience with Yardi

The Yardi Residential Suite, including RentCafe, will allow Al Marwan to effectively manage and unify its property operations – from unit marketing and resident onboarding to accounting, billing and reporting. Yardi's resident portal and app will further help residents to self-serve, manage details, log maintenance requests and view invoices. It will also aid in centralising communication with management teams, ensuring tenant requests and concerns are resolved efficiently.

"We are excited to embrace Yardi's intuitive property management solution, elevate our operational efficiencies, and deliver unmatched services to our clients," shared Majd Al Zaiem, Director of Al Marwan Real Estate. "With Yardi as our single real estate management platform, we can streamline tenant leases online and process them with record efficiency, enhance sustainability efforts by eliminating paper transactions and strengthen communication channels across our business."

"The Yardi platform equips Al Marwan with a seamless solution, empowering the company to optimise its business strategy while effortlessly planning for future growth," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are excited to work with Al Marwan Real Estate in the UAE and look forward to helping them further digitise their operations across the region."

About Al Marwan Group

Since its inception in 1978, Al Marwan Group has been offering unparalleled services to the construction, heavy equipment, investment, hospitality and real estate sectors. As a key player in the construction, machinery and real estate industries with an expertise spanning 5 decades. For more information, visit almarwangroup.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

