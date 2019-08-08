Al Khaliji, EL AL Airline and Zoetis all Feature in the August Issue of Business Chief Middle East and Africa Magazine

NORWICH, England, Aug 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of Business Chief Middle East and Africa edition, here.

This month's cover piece is an interview with Saltuk Benderlioglu, the Director of Information and Communication Technology at Al Khalij bank, where he discusses in depth what constitutes a next generation bank. "To be the 'next generation bank' is to be a step ahead of where we are in the financial services market in which we operate."

We also had the opportunity to speak with Shahar Markovitch, the Chief Digital and Information Officer of EL AL Israel Airlines. In this issue he shares that "EL AL's overall goal is to be the smartest airline for the startup nation." Read on to discover what makes a smart airline.

In our lead feature piece, we check in with Tetiana Miroshnychenko to discuss the progression of Zoetis' A.L.P.H.A initiative, and how it generates sustainability, as well as improving the lives of women.

Elsewhere, we look at the top 10 CEOs across the Middle East and Africa, and delve deeper into Nigeria's largest city — Lagos.

Click here to read the full issue

