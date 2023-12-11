Akuvox Has Won the Contemporary Good Design Awards 2023 for Its Industry-Leading Product Design

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox, a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions, has earned the Contemporary Good Design Awards 2023, a prestigious international recognition for its industry-leading product design.

As an international design award organized by Red Dot, the Contemporary Good Design Award is judged by a jury from Red Dot with expertise of more than sixty years.

Akuvox Smart Intercom and Smart Home

The honored products are the Akuvox X915 8'' Smart Android Door Phone and the akubela HyPanel Lite Smart Home Control Panel. Meanwhile, Akuvox X915 is also the winner of the Germany iF Design Awards 2022, and akubela HyPanel Lite the Featured Finalist of the IDEA Awards 2023.

Akuvox X915 8 Inch Smart Android Door Phone

The Akuvox X915, an Android-based smart door phone with an 8-inch touchscreen, showcases a modern tower-inspired design. The structure features 316L stainless steel and a 5mm thick LCD with a frameless design adaptable to various modern architectures. The device incorporates a 5MP HD camera with HDR and starlight technology, offering clear video in any lighting condition. It enables various door-opening methods including contactless access through facial recognition and QR codes, incorporating human detection for automatic wake-up and energy conservation. This enhances both security and access control.

akubela HyPanel Lite Smart Home Control Panel

The akubela HyPanel Lite, a smart control panel, combines four user-intuitive metal buttons for simplicity and a 3.27-inch touchscreen for more tech-savvy individuals, with a design split by a golden ratio. It features two relays with power meters for efficient energy tracking and management. Doubling as an intercom indoor station for smart community communication, it connects and integrates with devices through ZigBee 3.0, Bluetooth, or WiFi. Equipped with light, temperature, humidity, and proximity sensors, it monitors the home environment, promoting eco-friendly living.

Awards and Recognition

Akuvox's commitment to design excellence is evident in its multiple accolades, including consecutive wins at the Germany Red Dot Design Awards 2022 and 2023, Germany iF Design Awards 2022, Japan Good Design Award 2022, and IDEA Awards Featured Finalists 2023.

Upcoming Showcase

Akuvox will present its award-winning designs and latest innovations in Smart Home and Smart Intercom at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East in Dubai in 2024. All are invited to explore these cutting-edge products firsthand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296275/20231207_______________1920x1080.jpg