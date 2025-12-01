Akura Medical, a Shifamed Portfolio Company, Closes $53 Million in Series C Financing

Funding to support development of Katana™ Thrombectomy System and NavIQ™ quantification software, enrollment completion of QUADRA-PE study and key regulatory milestones

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akura Medical, a Shifamed portfolio company focused on reshaping the landscape of venous thromboembolism (VTE) care, announced today it has secured a $53 million first close in Series C financing. The funds will be used to support development activities for the Katana™ Thrombectomy System and the NavIQ™ quantification software, completion of enrollment in the QUADRA-PE clinical trial and regulatory submissions. The round was led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) with participation by current investors. Part of the funds will be used to set up a joint venture in Qatar.

"Akura Medical is advancing a differentiated portfolio of venous thrombectomy technologies aimed at improving procedural precision and patient outcomes. The recent introduction of our NavIQ quantification software represents the next step toward intelligent, data-driven thrombectomy," said Amr Salahieh, Chair and Acting Chief Executive Officer, Akura Medical. "This new capital enables us to accelerate product development and continue building the foundation for long-term growth. We appreciate QIA's confidence and partnership as we deliver on our vision."

Akura Medical Product Portfolio

Akura Medical's thrombectomy portfolio includes both the flagship Katana System and the NavIQ procedural planning software in development.

The Katana System is an intelligent thrombectomy system designed to remove diverse clot types, optimize catheter delivery and provide supplementary intraoperative feedback. The system uniquely leverages high velocity saline jets that are engineered to effectively break up clots independent of morphology and prevent catheter clogging for procedural efficiency. The system also incorporates sensors that provide real-time pulmonary artery pressure data to provide insights into procedure progress.

NavIQ is a quantification software that is designed to convert a CT angiogram into a 3D model of the pulmonary vasculature. The model is intended for use in anatomical visualization of the arteries and clots to allow for pre-procedural planning. Additionally, NavIQ is designed to provide clot characterization data to assist physicians with treatment prioritization.

VTE is the third leading cause of cardiovascular death in the US1 and occurs when a blood clot, often formed in a deep vein in the leg, severely restricts or blocks blood flow to the lungs.

About Akura Medical, Inc.

Akura Medical, a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed LLC, is a medical technology company dedicated to addressing venous thromboembolism (VTE). Our flagship product, the Katana™ Thrombectomy System, is poised to redefine pulmonary embolism (PE) treatment standards by enabling removal of diverse clot types more efficiently. The Katana Thrombectomy System embodies our mission to reshape the landscape of VTE care and make a lasting impact on the lives of patients worldwide. To learn more about Akura Medical, visit http://www.akuramedical.com.

*The Katana System is for Investigational Use only and is not cleared for sale in the USA. Not approved for sale in any country.

About Shifamed, LLC.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com

References:

Centers for Disease Control, Data and Statistics on Venous Thromboembolism

