Aktia Bank Plc expands its distribution network in Europe through three new sales partnerships

HELSINKI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktia Bank Plc ("Aktia") has entered a partnership with three external sales partners in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), the UK, Belgium, and Luxembourg to strengthen its international distribution network. The partnerships with XO. Capital Partners, Hermod Capital, and Oceanside Capital Partners support Aktia's international growth strategy and deepen relationships with institutional investors across strategically important markets.

"For Aktia, these new partnerships advance our ambition to grow the export of fixed income capabilities across Europe, broaden our product offering and cooperation with existing distribution partners, and strengthen our position as a specialist asset manager. The new partners have a strong local presence and extensive experience in institutional sales. Together they enhance Aktia's reach and strengthen our ability to build long-term relationships with professional investors across key European markets," says Pasi Vuorinen, Executive Vice President, Asset Management at Aktia.

The DACH region: XO. Capital Partners

XO. Capital Partners is a specialised distribution partner supporting a small number of carefully selected investment managers in presenting their strategies to institutional investors in the German-speaking markets. The XO. founders bring diverse professional backgrounds that complement each other effectively in day-to-day collaboration. XO. will contribute to strengthening Aktia's presence in Germany, Austria, and Liechtenstein

"We are delighted to partner with Aktia, whose long-standing expertise and proven track record in local currency emerging and frontier market debt perfectly complements our focus on delivering specialised investment solutions to professional investors in Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein," says Carlos Böhles, Partner at XO. Capital Partners.

The UK: Hermod Capital

Hermod Capital is an independent third-party distribution business, which works in close collaboration and partnership with a limited number of leading and differentiated investment managers. Hermod Capital is a trusted and aligned local partner for investment managers and is committed to delivering excellent long-term returns for clients. Hermod Capital expertise is with UK institutional and wholesales investors.

"With Aktia now in their 200th year, it is hugely exciting for Hermod Capital to partner with the firm as they embark on the next leg of their growth. With Emerging Market Debt continuing to be a focus for clients, we are delighted to be working alongside Aktia's outstanding EMD team. The compelling opportunities that local-currency EM and Frontier bonds offer portfolios, including diversification, strong carry and attractive valuations, make this an especially timely and exciting partnership," says Henry Francklin, Co-Founder of Hermod Capital

Belgium and Luxembourg: Oceanside Capital Partners

Oceanside Capital Partners has represented Aktia's EMD strategies in the Netherlands since autumn 2025. We are now pleased to announce that coverage of both our EMD and Credit strategies is expanding to Belgium and Luxembourg.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Aktia by expanding our representation to Belgium and Luxembourg. Building on our successful collaboration in the Netherlands, we look forward to supporting Aktia's EMD and Credit strategies across the wider Benelux region," says André van den Heuvel, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Oceanside Capital Partners.

Further information:

Mia Smeds, Director, Communications, tel. + 358 44 546 0379, kommunikation (at) aktia.fi

Aktia, celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, is a growing Finnish financial group. Since 1826, our mission has been to safeguard and increase the wealth and well-being of our customers and society as a whole. Our operations are based on strong values, long-term commitment, and trust. We provide expert, personal support to our customers across Finland, helping them develop their finances and build prosperity across generations. Our award-winning asset management business also sells investment funds internationally. Our strong business model is based on complementary wealth management, life insurance, and banking services. We employ approximately 825 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR 16.6 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). Read more about Aktia: aktia.com.

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