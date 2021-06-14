Aksiom and Ara Partners acquire UK renewable energy company Anesco

READING, England, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aksiom Services Group, a partnership between Ara Partners and the Aksiom Group, has acquired Anesco Holdings, the parent company of the Anesco Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Anesco joins the group's growing portfolio of companies who are developing and building low carbon infrastructure and helping accelerate global decarbonisation.

As a UK market leader in renewable energy, Anesco manages the development, design, construction, maintenance and market optimisation of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

The company has developed and constructed more than 115 solar farms and energy storage facilities, including the UK's first solar farm free from subsidies, while its operations and maintenance service now has close to 1.2GW of renewable assets under management.

The transaction will see principal shareholder and funder Alcentra exiting Anesco's shareholder base following a six-year investment partnership.

Mark Futyan, who joined Anesco in February 2020 as CEO, will continue to lead the company with the support of the senior management team. He commented: "This is a pivotal moment for Anesco, as we gear up to deliver the next wave of large scale, subsidy-free solar and energy storage capacity.

"Aksiom and Ara are ideal partners for Anesco, due to their strong focus on the services business model and commitment to supporting the net zero energy transition. We look forward to working with our new investors, to accelerate Anesco's growth in both our core business areas and by entering new markets."

Aksiom is a rapidly growing group of services companies providing high-value, high complexity technical and commercial services to the European infrastructure market. Ara Partners is a US-based private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonisation. The acquisition of Anesco by the joint venture follows on from the acquisition in April 2021 of Stockton-on-Tees-based px Group, who provides integrated infrastructure solutions.

Luis Pais Correia, Co-Founder of Aksiom Group, said: "Anesco has developed and proven a unique and high value-added commercial strategy within the UK renewables market. It has significant further potential to scale rapidly in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. They are an ideal partner for Aksiom Services Group, and we look forward to working closely with Mark and the entire Anesco team in the continued development and growth of the company."

Charles Cherington, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Ara Partners, said: "Our focus is on accelerating decarbonisation by investing in and building ambitious companies, which have energy efficiency and sustainability at their heart. We look forward to working with the team at Anesco, to foster growth and advance the green agenda."

