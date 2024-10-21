Akkodis Recognized as a Leader by Zinnov for its ER&D and Digital Engineering Services

Zinnov Zones ratings recognize Akkodis' capabilities in several categories, including ER&D Services, Digital Engineering Services, Data & AI and Generative AI Engineering Services, Automotive, Aerospace and EV.

ZURICH, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis, global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as a leader in the 2024 Zinnov Zones for ER&D and Digital Engineering Services Ratings for the second consecutive year. This is based on a 360-degree evaluation of ~60 leading Global Technology Service Providers, as part of Zinnov's annual assessment of their prowess and scalability across the ER&D value chain.

Akkodis' complete list of 2024 accolades includes:

Akkodis recognized as a leader in the 2024 Zinnov Zones for ER&D and Digital Engineering Services Ratings

Overall Digital Engineering and Overall ER&D Services, with particular recognition in the Aerospace, Automotive, and EV Verticals

Digital Engineering and ER&D Services – Europe , Data and AI Engineering, and for the first time, Generative AI Engineering

"It is an honor to be recognized by Zinnov as a leader in ER&D Services for the second year in a row," said Jan Gupta, President of Akkodis. "This year, Akkodis was rated as a leader in eight different categories, including for the first time in Generative AI Engineering, which underscores our commitment to incorporating cutting-edge and emerging technologies into solutions and services that help transform global enterprises." He continued, "By leveraging digitalization and the power of the Smart Industry, we are helping our clients make sharper decisions, create new business models and increase performance."

Sidhant Rastogi, President, Zinnov, commented, "Akkodis has strengthened its position as an ER&D leader with its robust global delivery network and cutting-edge solutions in future mobility. Successes in large-scale e-mobility projects and strategic partnerships for next-gen IoT reflect their relentless focus on innovation. Akkodis continues to differentiate itself by harnessing the power of Generative AI, Data Analytics, and IoT in manufacturing. Additionally, strategic investments in Cybersecurity, Software-Defined Vehicles, and sustainability initiatives, such as hydrogen-powered fuel cells and the Green&Fly program, have further cemented their leadership position in the 2024 Zinnov Zones for ER&D and Digital Engineering."

Published annually to assess the capabilities of Global Technology Service Providers, these ratings are considered to be an industry standard in the global ER&D & Digital Engineering market, providing a comprehensive view of the Global ER&D space while also offering a vertical, horizontal and geographical view across a range of categories. Global business leaders across a variety of verticals use this evaluation to benchmark Service Providers across capabilities and identify strong partners for faster and more efficient deployment of ER&D-led services initiatives.

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting, Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world's industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility, to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering a Smarter Future Together. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook Twitter

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534850/Akkodis.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269549/Akkodis_Logo.jpg