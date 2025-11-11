Akko Unveils Three Innovative Keyboards with Black Friday Discounts

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world of keyboards still lingers in the tradition of mechanical switches, Akko wields technology and design to redefine the boundaries of input experience.

This Black Friday, Akko introduces three groundbreaking keyboards - the MOD68 HE Magnetic Keyboard, the M1 V5 TMR ISO Magnetic Keyboard, and the AIR01 Low-Profile Keyboard.

Each represents speed, technology, and elegance, together ushering in a New Era of Input.

At the same time, Akko kicks off its Black Friday Sale with 20% off sitewide on akkogear.eu and akkogear.de.

MOD68 HE - "Precision Engineered for Victory"

Speed is more than reaction - it is a mindset.

The MOD68 HE features a CNC aluminum body with an adjustable actuation range of 0.1–4.0mm, turning millisecond responses into victory or defeat.

With an 8000Hz polling rate and gasket-mounted structure, it balances responsiveness and stability.

For European users, Akko offers ISO-FR, ISO-DE, and ISO-UK layouts, allowing players to pursue precision without compromising language.

Precise, customizable, perceptible - the MOD68 HE is not just a keyboard, but an engineering masterpiece for gaming.

M1 V5 TMR ISO - "A New Magnetic Revolution"

While Hall Effect (HE) magnetic switches have long been synonymous with speed, Akko introduces the next stage of magnetic input with TMR technology.

TMR offers higher signal accuracy and sensitivity, unlocking new possibilities for activation.

The M1 V5 TMR ISO retains the smooth feel and adjustable actuation of magnetic switches, while also supporting mechanical ones — giving enthusiasts and professionals freedom to fine-tune their setup.

From gaming to creative input, it delivers performance and personality.

TMR represents Akko's vision for the future of magnetic switch technology.

AIR01 Low-Profile Keyboard - "Minimalism Meets Efficiency"

Inspired by Mac aesthetics, the AIR01 weighs 600g with a 68-key layout, combining portability and efficiency.

Short key travel ensures fast, fluid typing, while silent switches create a focused, distraction-free environment.

With tri-mode connectivity - Bluetooth, 2.4G, and wired - users can switch seamlessly between MacBook, iMac, and iPad.

The AIR01 is a quiet companion for creators and professionals - unobtrusive yet precise.

Three keyboards, three experiences, one belief:
True input experience should not be defined by tradition - it should adapt to every user and scenario.

This Black Friday, let Akko guide you into a New Era of Input - and define your own victory.

Available on: akkogear.eu | akkogear.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818304/AKKO_Black_Friday.jpg

