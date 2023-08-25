AKKO Unveils Sophisticated 5075B Plus Series of Mechanical Keyboards

Striking Designs in ISO Black & Silver, Black & Gold, and White Now Available

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its seventh anniversary, AKKO, an international manufacturer renowned for its innovative and personalized mechanical keyboards and gaming peripherals, has introduced the new wireless three-model version of its popular 5075 series, the new 5075B Plus series of mechanical keyboards - ISO Black & Silver, Black & Gold, and White. AKKO will be participating in the IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, from September 1-5, at booth H11.2 218. Those intrigued by this new mechanical keyboard are invited to explore the brand's booth.

The 5075 series keyboards feature AKKO's unique gasket mount and 4-layer noise reduction kit, incorporating the proprietary V3 Cream Yellow and Blue Pro switches to provide a stable, softer typing experience. Additionally, the 5-pin hot-swappable keyboard further enhances the keyboard's customization options. The PBT Double-shot keycaps ensure optimal comfort, while 18 RGB backlighting settings cater to a broad spectrum of individual visual preferences.

The AKKO 5075B Plus offers an 83+1 key layout (83+1 for European configuration, 82+1 for the American version), with various layout options such as English, American, German, and Nordic, to meet the needs of users worldwide. Simultaneously, the AKKO 5075 series provides a flexible, softer keyboard experience across platforms, including Windows, Mac OS, iOS, or Android.

In terms of appearance, the 5075 series besides offers a variety of color choices like white, black & silver, and black & gold, among AKKO's lineup of color themes. In addition, AKKO has teamed up with well-known IP brands to release special designs, such as Cinnamoroll 20th Anniversary, Dragon Ball Super Goku and Naruto Uzumaki editions, providing more personalized appearance options.

Overall, the AKKO 5075 series' high-quality keyboard structure, unique switch design, durable keycaps, wide range of backlighting settings, multiple keyboard layouts, and personalized appearance options provide quality choices for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts everywhere.

Furthermore, AKKO has also unveiled another remarkable product, marking the debut of its magnetic axis mechanical keyboard - the Akko 7th Anniversary MOD 007 PC. This exceptional keyboard boasts seamless rapid triggering and dynamic keystrokes, making it ideal for gaming.

About AKKO

AKKO is a high-tech company specializing in producing personalized mechanical keyboards and gaming peripherals. With innovative design and excellent performance, it has won widespread acclaim in the European and American markets.

