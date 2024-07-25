akirolabs Secures 7-digit Grant to Develop the Leading LLM for Strategic Procurement, Building on Recent $5M Seed Round

Highlights:



BERLIN, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- akirolabs, a Berlin-based ProcureTech startup, enabling enterprises worldwide to augment strategic procurement processes, announces an extension to its recent $5 million seed funding with an additional 7-digit ( € million) non-dilutive grant from Investitionsbank Berlin and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

This highly competitive grant, awarded only to top tech startups pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology, comes shortly after the company's successful $5 million seed funding round, underlining the strong momentum and confidence in akirolabs' vision for AI-driven strategic procurement transformation..

The jury was notably impressed by akirolabs' vision and the development of akiroAssist, their proprietary and leading expert LLM for strategic procurement, which enhances their category management software. This innovative use of technology played a crucial role in securing the grant, highlighting the company's distinctive position in the ProcureTech landscape.

akirolabs is developing what they call the "Penrose Triangle of ProcureTech" - an impossibly replicable masterpiece that combines three key elements:

Unique Procurement Domain Expertise

Revolutionary and Highly Innovative Procurement Methodology

Cutting-edge AI Engine Leveraging Large Language Models (LLM), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and Ontology

This funding will be strategically utilized to further advance the software's AI/LLM capabilities, solidify akirolabs' position as the AI-first ProcureTech SaaS company, and accelerate the development of akiroAssist – the leading LLM for strategic procurement.

Michael Pleuger, CEO of akirolabs, stated, "We're honoured to receive this recognition and grant from IBB ProFIT and the ERDF. This vote of confidence from IBB ProFIT and the ERDF fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in procurement"

"We're excited about the journey ahead and deeply grateful for the support of our investors, customers, and partners" added Pleuger.

Industry expert Elouise Epstein, KEARNEY Partner and best-selling author on Digital Procurement has previously lauded akirolabs: "What you have created is significant... there is no doubt in my mind that this is a breakthrough innovation. akirolabs is on a trajectory to eliminate much of the category management function as we know it today."

akirolabs, founded in 2021 by Michael Pleuger, Detlef Schultz, Christoph Flöthmann, and Tim Ergenzinger, develops and provides an AI-powered SaaS platform for collaborative strategic procurement. akirolabs is based upon a world-class and industry-proven strategic procurement process, methodology, and toolkit, embedded into an intuitive cross-functional collaboration workflow and enriched with all relevant internal and external business insight. akirolabs' unique approach delivers "Procurement Strategies with Value & Purpose" and a significantly broader and 4-5 times higher value contribution than traditional sourcing solutions.

Press Contact:

Tim Ergenzinger

akirolabs GmbH

Greifswalder Str. 208

10405 Berlin

hello@akirolabs.com

Tel: +49 30 754 384 66

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468356/akirolabs_gmbh_Logo.jpg