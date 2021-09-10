Aker Solutions Wins Topside Modification Contract for ConocoPhillips' Tommeliten Alpha Development

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a large1 topside modification contract by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS for Tommeliten Alpha, offshore Norway. Combined with previous subsea contracts for this field development, the contract award means Aker Solutions has been assigned an integrated responsibility for this field development.

The topside modification contract award follows final investment decision by the license partners and the completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work, awarded in October 2020. The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work for topside modifications on some Ekofisk installations, to tie-back and integrate the Tommeliten Alpha field development to the existing infrastructure.

The work will be led by Aker Solutions' offices in Fornebu and Stavanger, and includes construction work at the companies yard in Egersund, as well as offshore work at the Ekofisk Complex. Work starts immediately with planned completion in the third quarter of 2023.

"We look very much forward to working together with the field operator ConocoPhillips on this important field development. Aker Solutions has leading expertise in subsea solutions and topside modifications and we expect increased activity for tie-back projects moving forward," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions was previously awarded contracts for the subsea production system as well as umbilicals and direct electrical heating (DEH) systems for Tommeliten Alpha. This means Aker Solutions, to date, has won contracts with a combined value of more than NOK 2.7 billion for this field development.

Tommeliten Alpha is a discovery in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk field. The water depth is 75 meters. The discovery was proven in 1977. The reservoir contains a gas condensate fluid and lies at a depth of about 3,000 meters.

Aker Solutions will book about NOK 1.2 billion as order intake in the third quarter of 2021 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.

The Tommeliten Alpha development is subject to final regulatory approval by Norwegian and UK authorities.

1Aker Solutions defines a large contract as being between NOK 1.2 billion and NOK 2.0 billion.

